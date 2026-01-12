Highway closure
Roadway project to close I-30 both ways in downtown Dallas all weekend
A major freeway shutdown will be deployed in downtown Dallas beginning this weekend: All lanes of east and westbound I-30 will be closed between the I-35E and I-45/US 75 interchanges throughout the weekend of Friday, January 16 at 10 pm to Monday, January 19 at 5 am.
The shutdown is part of the ongoing I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project.
Traffic will be detoured to the SH 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway as an alternate east-west connection between I-35E and I-45/US 75 during this time. Other alternate routes may result in increased travel distance.
Significant delays can be expected; avoid unnecessary travel in the area if possible. Plan ahead for extra travel time and be alert to slower or stopped traffic.
Another identical weekend closure and detour is expected to be scheduled again in late January; details will be provided once finalized.
Longterm road closures
A number of other closures, also part of this project, will be deployed but with much longer timeframes:
- All lanes of Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be closed and detoured at I-30 beginning Monday, January 12 at 9 pm through late 2028.
- All lanes of Cadiz Street will be closed and detoured at I-30 on Tuesday, January 13 at 9 pm. It will be rebuilt on a new alignment and reopen later in the project.
- All lanes of Akard Street will be closed and detoured at I-30 on Tuesday, January 13 at 9 pm through summer 2028.
- Good Latimer Expressway will narrow to one lane in each direction on Tuesday, January 13 at 9 pm through early 2028.
Signed detours will be in place for the closures at Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Cadiz Streeet, and Akard Street. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time. No pedestrians are allowed inside the closed work zones.
This is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon project between the I-35 and I-45 interchanges. Overall completion is expected in late 2030. Future scheduled lane and ramp closures for this project will be posted in www.DriveTexas.org as information becomes available.