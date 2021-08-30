Dallas' Outcry Theatre makes triumphant stage return with 2022 season

Outcry Theatre is returning to the stage for the first time since its December 2019 production of Dreams of Icarus. The two-show professional season will be performed at the Addison Theatre Centre’s Studio Theatre.

First up is Lipstick Traces, based on the book Lipstick Traces: A Secret History of the Twentieth Century by Greil Marcus.

A wild chronicle of the nihilist impulse throughout history — including medieval heretics, the Dadaists, the Situationists, and, of course, the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten, and punk rock — Lipstick Traces originally was created and produced by Austin's The Rude Mechs in 2000. Outcry’s production will be directed by artistic director Becca Johnson-Spinos and run February 4-13, 2022.

House of Stairs closes out the season, and is a world premiere created with special permission from the estate of the source novel's author, William Sleator. Adapted by Jason Johnson-Spinos, House of Stairs is a futuristic morality tale in the vein of Lord of the Flies and The Maze Runner, where five teenagers find themselves in an environment made up of nothing but stairs. Johnson-Spinos is also directing — his Outcry professional directing debut — after directing over a dozen productions for Outcry Youth Theatre. It runs July 22-31, 2022.

Outcry Youth Theatre has also announced its 2021-22 season, which starts with The Witches, based on the book by Roald Dahl and adapted by David Wood, running October 15-24, 2021.

Then travel back in time to the Great Depression for The Diviners by Jim Leonard Jr., running November 5-14, 2021.

There’s magic to do January 13-16, 2022, with Pippin, the classic musical with a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Meet “Some Pig” when Charlotte’s Web, adapted from the book by E. B. White by Joseph Robinette, which runs March 18-27, 2022.

A TBD play will perform April 29-May 8, 2022.

The season concludes in Bikini Bottom with The SpongeBob Musical, running June 30-July 3, 2022. Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical has a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain WhiteT’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I.; and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, additional music by Tom Kitt, and musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

All performances will be at the Addison Theatre Centre’s Studio Theatre, except Pippin, which will be on the Main Stage, and The SpongeBob Musical, which will be at the Courtyard Theater in Plano.

Tickets and more information for both seasons can be found at outcrytheatre.com.