Booming Dallas neighbor unlocks honor as one of America's best places to live

It's no wonder so many people are moving to McKinney. A new ranking from Livability, whose research generates lists of the best places to live, work, and visit, puts McKinney at No. 18 among the country’s 100 most livable small and midsize cities.

That's a significant climb up the charts from last year's ranking of No. 60.

McKinney is the only DFW city to crack the top 20 in the new rankings, but not the only one to make the top 100. It is joined in the 100-best list by Plano (No. 29) and Denton (No. 83). They’re the only Texas cities appearing in the top 100.

To come up with the top 100, Livability examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points grouped into eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, and health care, they say.

"This year, we focused on mid-sized cities (generally defined as 500,000 population or smaller) that are attracting big waves of young people," the study's authors say. "We also added more weight to some of our measures of diversity and inclusion in order to reflect what millennials are looking for in the cities they choose to call home."

Madison, Wisconsin, took the top spot for the second year in a row.

McKinney (population 202,690) scores especially well in the categories of economy, education, health, and demographics. Livability praises the city, 30 miles from Dallas, for offering "a quaint hometown feel and big-city amenities."

"This fast-growing suburb makes the list as one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its great schools and strong economic backbone," Livability says. "Tech and aviation industries flourish in McKinney, with Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems’ headquarters providing lots of jobs. In addition, McKinney has an exceptionally low crime rate, making it a great place to raise a family and sleep well at night."

The city earns applause for its many parks and trails; historic downtown square with shops, galleries, and restaurants; ample opportunities for remote workers; and low cost of living. Local attractions that earn a mention in the write-up include the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary; the 18-hole disc golf course at Towne Lake; the restaurant CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor and Kitchen; and Adriatica, a 45-acre Croatian village in the middle of McKinney’s Stonebridge Ranch Development "oozing with European charm."

No. 29 Plano scored high in the categories of economy, civics, and demographics. No. 83 Denton did well in economy, education, and civics.

Last year, livability’s top 100 featured three North Texas cities in the following order: Plano (No. 17), McKinney (No. 60), and Richardson (No. 66). While Denton appeared on the top 100 list in 2020, at No. 55, it was left out of the 2021 rankings.

Livability says it tweaks the ranking factors each year, meaning a city may show up on the list one year after being left out the previous year or vice versa.

McKinney is no stranger to accolades. Recently, it ranked No. 2 on a SmartAsset list of the safest cities in America. It also was named a top-50 "boomtown" by SmartAsset, which noted that the city saw its population rise an astounding 27.24 percent, the housing rate jumping 30.85 percent, and a 24.01 percent change in businesses just five years.

Texas grocery giant H-E-B has chosen McKinney for one of its first Dallas-area stores; the supermarket is under construction now and slated to open in late 2023.

---

John Egan contributed to this report.