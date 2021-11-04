Frisco real estate agent who stormed Capitol is going to jail after all

Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Frisco who participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to two months behind bars.

Ryan earned international attention after live-streaming video of storming the Capitol. She later bragged on Twitter that she would not be sent to jail because she is white, has blond hair, and a good job — a boast that seems likely to have guaranteed she would do time, after all.

Prosecutors were determined that she be incarcerated because they said she showed "a lack of candor and remorse for her actions" as part of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol building and tried to delay an Electoral College victory for President Joe Biden.

Ryan was on a chartered jet that flew to Washington, DC, where she described the rally as a prelude to war. She posted photos of herself at the protest, including one next to smashed windows, with a caption that said, "Window at The capital. And if the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next."

Following the protest, she wrote on Twitter: "We just stormed the capital. It was one of the best days of my life."

Once it became clear she would get in trouble for her actions, Ryan denied entering the Capitol, and claimed the photo of herself next to the smashed glass was "because I was taking photos all over DC all day."

She was arrested on January 15 for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct. She told CBS she deserved a presidential pardon.

On March 26, she tweeted, "“Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, Ryan claimed the tweet was in response to people who made fun of how she looked.

She's expected to start serving her sentence in January.