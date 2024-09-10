Animal News
East Texas man gets 6 years in penitentiary for cruelty to animals
A Wills Point man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty is headed for the penitentiary: James Henry Eubanks, who was arrested in January after leaving dogs out in the cold to die, was sentenced to six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice penitentiary on September 6 after pleading guilty to Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, a 3rd degree felony.
According to a release from the SPCA, the sentence was handed down in the 294th District Court of Van Zandt County by Judge Chris Martin on July 11. Eubanks was transferred to the TCDJ system on September 6.
Eubanks was arrested on January 19, 2024, and taken into custody where he was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.
This followed an investigation by the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office who removed 10 cruelly treated dogs, three of which were deceased, from a property near Wills Point. The temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mugshot of James Henry Eubanks, arrested for leaving dogs out in freezing weather. SPCA
A total of 10 Pitbull-type dogs were confined to the property. Six of the dogs were confined to kennels; three of those were dead.
The four remaining dogs were running loose on the property and were attempting to find a windbreak from the freezing wind. Investigators could not find any food and all water was frozen solid.
It was determined by the SPCA of Texas ACI Unit that the dogs in this case were deprived of food, water, shelter, and care. According to the Texas Penal Code 42.092 (Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals), a person commits an offense if the person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly tortures an animal or in a cruel manner kills or causes serious bodily injury to an animal. An offense of this nature is a felony of the third degree.
The SPCA of Texas became involved after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen about dogs suffering in the cold with possible deceased dogs on scene.
“Animal crimes are notoriously known to yield weak punishments, so getting a sentence of 6 years in prison is a tremendous win for the SPCA of Texas and Van Zandt County,” said SPCA of Texas Chief Investigator, Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit Courtney Burns, CAWA. “This case represents a successful team effort and I want to thank the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on scene and the District Attorney’s Office for working so hard to get this conviction and sentence.
“We also are thankful that a concerned citizen came forward and reported what they witnessed happening to these animals. I cannot stress enough how important it is for the public to file a complaint if they suspect animal cruelty is occurring,” Burns said.