4th of July Fun
Dallas shines as the No. 1 best city in Texas to celebrate 4th of July
Dallas is looking pretty patriotic this summer. Big D has just been named the best city in Texas for celebrating the Fourth of July, and it lands among the top 50 in the nation for its Independence Day festivities in 2026.
Dallas ranks No. 1 statewide and No. 39 nationally in WalletHub's annual report comparing the "Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations." WalletHub's experts annually ranks the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 18 metrics like affordability, the variety of celebrations on July 4th, weather favorability, safety, and more. Last year, Dallas ranked 40th nationwide.
The three best cities in the U.S. for celebrating the Fourth of July in 2026 — marking the nation's monumental 250th birthday — are Las Vegas (No. 1), New York City (No. 2), and Orlando (No. 3).
Among individual categories, Dallas is the 16th most affordable U.S. city to visit over the Fourth of July holiday, and it ranks 17th overall for its abundance of July 4th celebrations. Festivities in honor of America's 250th birthday will start as early as June 27 in some Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs. In the "attractions and activities" subcategory, which was based on a separate survey of the best and worst cities for recreation, Dallas ranks 21st nationally.
Dallas' predictably hot weather forecast for the holiday earns it a bottom-tier ranking at No. 95 overall, and the city's safety and accessibility comes in 86th place.
Elsewhere in North Texas, Fort Worth ranks as the second-best Texas city for celebrating America's founding, but four other suburbs fall toward the bottom of the list: Arlington (No. 80), Plano (No. 81), Irving (No. 93), and Garland (No. 100).
"This year, the National Retail Federation projects that U.S. households will spend a collective $9.4 billion on food for Fourth of July festivities alone," the report's author wrote.
Here's how the rest of Texas stacks up in the report:
- No. 47 – Houston
- No. 57 – El Paso
- No. 63 – Lubbock
- No. 74 – San Antonio
- No. 84 – Austin
- No. 91 – Corpus Christi
- No. 99 – Laredo