Star-Spangled Celebrations
Official list of 4th of July events and fireworks around Dallas in 2026
With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday this year, it'll be an ideal way for communities all around Dallas to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The events will vary in size, but each of them will find a great way to stir up patriotism.
As always, a few cities start the celebrations early, with some coming as soon as a week before Independence Day.
We've gathered as close to a comprehensive list as there is can be of the big 4th of July-themed events happening in the Dallas area in 2026; for a list of Fort Worth-area events, click here.
Saturday, June 27
Ennis Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest, presented by the City of Ennis, is a full-day event that features the Downtown Ennis Bluebonnet Market, the Red, White and Bike Parade, and an evening festival. The evening event, which starts at 6 pm, features kids activities, music, food, and a fireworks show. The show begins at dark, but visitors must be in Veterans Memorial Park to see it.
Town of Sunnyvale presents Sunnyfest Celebration
The Town of Sunnyvale will present two rising stars in country music, George Birge and Scoot Teasley, as part of the Town’s Sunnyfest Celebration. In addition to live music, visitors can enjoy fireworks, a drone show, food, and family fun. The event takes place at Town Center Park.
Market Street Allen USA
Market Street Allen USA is a summer party featuring music from Music City Queens and Endless Summer, food trucks, a skydiving show, and one of the best fireworks shows in Dallas-Fort Worth. The event takes place at Celebration Park.
Wednesday, July 1
Red White & Lewisville
Red White & Lewisville, part of the Sounds of Lewisville series, will feature performances by Texas Flood, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and country singer Justin Till. The event, taking place at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, will culminate with a fireworks show.
Friday, July 3
Lone Star Park presents Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration
Lone Star Park's annual Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration features live horse racing; live music on the Courtyard of Champions Stage from 3-9 pm; family activities like a petting zoo, pony rides, face painters, airbrush tattoo artists, inflatable slides, obstacle course, and games. After the last race, there will be 20-minutes fireworks show, choreographed to music. The event takes place on both July 3 and 4.
Addison Kaboom Town!
The Town of Addison's watch party for Kaboom Town! will feature food and drink vendors, musical entertainment and family-friendly activities. As a townwide celebration, the festivities extend beyond Addison Circle Park with watch parties hosted by many of the Town’s 200 restaurants. The fireworks show will be preceded by the Addison Airport Air Show.
City of Garland presents Red, White & You
The City of Garland's Red, White & You is an Independence Day celebration featuring live music, interactive attractions, and summertime favorites ranging from inflatables and games to creative art experiences. As the sun sets, the celebration builds toward its highlight: a fireworks show that lights up the skyline. The event takes place at Garland City Square.
The Village Dallas presents Boots, Bites & Lights
Boots, Bites & Lights will feature an evening of live entertainment, local vendors, eats, interactive lawn games, and activities for all ages. The night will end with a drone light show. It takes place at The Village Dallas.
The Sound at Cypress Waters presents Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration
The Sound at Cypress Waters' Sensory Sensitive Fourth of July Celebration provides a fun and safe alternative to people and pets who deal with noise sensitivity. Traditional fireworks are replaced with the Star Spangled Glow, an animated and artistic show on the side an building presented by Artsillery. There will also be live music by Buffett Beach, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, with controlled sound levels, and interactive fun like balloon art, face painting, Creature Teacher animal encounters, and more.
Frisco Freedom Fest
Frisco Freedom Fest is a two-day event, starting with Paws & Stripes on July 3 at Kaleidoscope Park, a pet festival with multiple races for different breeds. It continues on July 4 with a full day of events, including the Party in the USA 5K at 8 am, a cornhole tournament at Kaleidoscope Park at 11 am, and Freedom Fest Block Party at Riders Field starting at 4:30 pm. Family favorites will be staged in the ring around the minor league ballpark, including a classic car show, food trucks and trailers, live music and entertainment, and a fireworks show to end the night.
City of Irving presents Sparks & Stripes
The City of Irving's Sparks & Stripes is also a two-day event, featuring an evening event with a patriotic flyover, live music, fireworks, drones, and more at Levy Event Plaza on July 3. On July 4 is a morning parade throughout the Irving's Heritage District featuring marching bands and floats, followed by a festival at Heritage Park featuring live music, a pie-eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, balloon artists, and more.
City of Wylie presents 4th of July Fireworks
The City of Wylie's annual 4th of July celebration, taking place at Founders Park, will feature a live DJ, food trucks, bounce houses, and a Wylie Fire water spray area located near the central pavilion. A 17-minute fireworks display will be fired from the Birmingham Agricultural Center off of Hensley Ln. (adjacent to Founders Park) to end the night at 9:45 pm.
City of Carrollton presents Independence Day Fireworks Show
The City of Carrollton's annual Independence Day Fireworks Show takes place over Josey Ranch Lake. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from surrounding neighborhoods or from one of the available parking areas. There will be no on-site event; however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed.
Saturday, July 4
The Colony Parks & Recreation Department presents Liberty by the Lake
The Colony's annual Liberty by the Lake kicks off with the Liberty 5K, 10K & Mile Fun Run at Stewart Creek Park, followed by the Independence Day Parade at 10 am, which routes from Peters Colony Elementary to The Colony High School parking lot. The evening portion of the event at The Colony Five Star Complex features games, a watermelon eating contest, rides, food, live music, and more. The night will end with a fireworks show set to patriotic music.
Arlington Independence Day Parade
The Arlington Independence Day Parade is the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest 4th of July parades in Texas. The parade, which features 120 entries, steps off at the intersection of West St. and Mitchell St., traveling around downtown Arlington.
Little Elm presents Red, White & Beach
Red, White & Beach, Little Elm's annual Fourth of July event, will feature kids activities, bounce houses, live music, and a fireworks show over Lewisville Lake.
4th of July Celebration in Denton
The 4th of July Celebration in Denton is a daylong event that includes the Yankee Doodle Parade and a fireworks show. The parade, starting at 9 am, features a variety of floats, organizations, and more, taking place in and around Downtown Denton Square. The Denton Noon Kiwanis Club will present the city’s fireworks show at North Texas Fairgrounds, with live music starting at 7 pm, and the fireworks show finishing the evening at 9:30 pm.
Fair Park Fourth
The 2026 edition of Fair Park Fourth will be part of the ongoing FIFA Fan Festival, featuring live match broadcasts, concerts, games, food, and culture. There will still be a large fireworks display at the end of the night.
Dallas Winds presents "Star-Spangled Spectacular"
The Dallas Winds' annual "Star-Spangled Spectacular" is a red, white, and blue musical salute to mom, apple pie, and the American way, Dallas Winds style. In addition to the concert at Meyerson Symphony Center, there will be hot dogs, ice cream, and indoor fireworks.
City of Rowlett presents Fireworks on Main
The City of Rowlett's Fireworks on Main will feature a fireworks display, performances by Keith as Kenny (Kenny Chesney tribute) and The Big Daddy Band, kids activities and games, food trucks, and more. The event takes place at Pecan Grove Park.
Monument Realty PGA District presents Fireworks on the Fairway
The annual Fireworks on the Fairway at Omni PGA Frisco Resort will feature live music by country star Darius Rucker, carnival games, food trucks, face painting, and more. The celebration will include a modern drones show followed by a traditional fireworks show. Guests can grab a bite from a local food truck or one of PGA Frisco's restaurants, including Ice House and Lounge by Topgolf.
The City of Plano presents All American 4th
At Plano’s All American 4th, visitors can enjoy free games, food and drinks from a wide variety of vendors and food trucks, and a fireworks show, with music simulcast on 97.5 KLAK. Attendees can enjoy the fireworks show from the nearby Collin College - Spring Creek Campus.
Klyde Warren Park presents Independence Day Celebration
Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration will feature summer treats from a variety of food trucks, live music by Emerald City Band, family-fun games, and a pyrotechnic display for the grand finale.
Grapevine presents July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Grapevine will celebrate America’s birthday with the annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, featuring spectacular fireworks set to patriotic music. While there is no official viewing party, there are a variety of viewing locations available around Grapevine Lake.
Sunday, July 5
City of Arlington presents Light Up Arlington
Light Up Arlington will feature an expanded fireworks and drone show in the Arlington Entertainment District. The lawns around Mark Holtz Lake in Richard Greene Linear Park will be the prime viewing spot for the show. Prior to the show, visitors can enjoy patriotic activities at the nearby Arlington Museum of Art and National Medal of Honor Museum, including a performance by the U.S. Army’s First Cavalry Band.