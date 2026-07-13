family values
Dallas sees Texas' biggest one-year jump in cost of raising kids
Raising a child is not an easy or inexpensive feat, and a new study has determined Dallas parents are saddled with the second-highest costs for childrearing in Texas, with expenses jumping higher than any other metro statewide since 2025.
SmartAsset's latest report, "Cost of Raising a Child in Major U.S. Metros – 2026 Study," calculated year-over-year changes in the annual cost of raising a child (factoring in childcare, additional housing costs, food, transportation, medical costs and other necessities) in the 48 largest U.S. metro areas. MIT's Living Wage Calculator was used to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults.
Childrearing costs in Dallas-Fort Worth have grown 4.5 percent since last year, totaling $23,340 for a family of three in 2026. That's over $1,000 more than what it took to raise a child in 2025, and it's $1,414 higher than what it took in 2024.
This is how SmartAsset broke down the cost for raising a child in Dallas:
- Cost of childcare: $10,736
- Cost of food: $1,826
- Other expenses: $10,778
Though Dallas has the second-steepest costs for raising a child in Texas, the metro is actually much more affordable than most other places in the U.S.: DFW ranked 39th in SmartAsset's national list of cities with the highest childrearing costs in 2026, making it the 10th most affordable U.S. metro for raising a family.
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont in California topped the list with the highest childrearing costs in the U.S., at $43,171. The cost for raising a child in this California metro soared nearly 11 percent higher since last year.
Memphis, Tennessee ranked dead last as the most affordable U.S. metro for raising a child in 2026. Families will spend less than $20,000 to raise a child in Memphis, only 3.24 percent more than what was needed in 2025.
Raising a child in other Texas metros
It may come as no surprise that Austin is the most expensive place to raise a child in Texas, and it appeared as the 31st most expensive U.S. metro for families. Parents will spend nearly $25,000 to raise a child in the state's capital city, which is $703 higher than it was a year ago.
Meanwhile, San Antonio-New Braunfels is the most affordable metro in the Lone Star State for raising a family, and it's the third-most affordable place for raising a child nationwide. San Antonio parents will spend $21,393, or $448 more than last year, on their childrearing costs.
Houston also ranked among the top 10 most affordable U.S. metros for raising a child, landing in 7th place nationally, with childrearing costs adding up to $22,605 in 2026. That's only $737 more than last year.
The top 10 most affordable U.S. metros for raising a child in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Memphis, Tennessee ($19,922)
- No. 2 – Nashville, Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee ($21,216)
- No. 3 – San Antonio-New Braunfels ($21,393)
- No. 4 – Birmingham, Alabama ($21,684)
- No. 5 – Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, Virginia ($22,314)
- No. 6 – Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia ($22,470)
- No. 7 – Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands ($22,605)
- No. 8 – Richmond, Virginia ($22,658)
- No. 9 – Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky ($23,270)
- No. 10 – Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington ($23,340)