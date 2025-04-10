Fire Chief News
Veteran firefighter Justin Ball promoted to Dallas Fire-Rescue chief
The city of Dallas has a new fire chief: Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert has appointed Interim Chief Justin Ball to serve as the next Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR), effective April 23.
According to a release, 32 candidates applied for the position. The list was narrowed down to four semifinalists, including current and former fire chiefs and executives, all of whom participated in a series of meet and greets and feedback panels.
"Chief Ball has a demonstrated track record of strong leadership," Tolbert said in a statement. "He has brought fresh ideas to solve problems and seized on innovative opportunities to take this internationally recognized department to the next level."
Ball will serve as Dallas' 18th Fire Chief, overseeing a $430 million budget and leading roughly 2200 men and women who work in the department responding to fire and emergency medical services.
Ball joined DFR in 1997 and has advanced through every rank—from firefighter paramedic to Field Deputy Chief, Executive Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, and ultimately Executive Assistant Chief of Operations. (You know all of these positions if you've ever watched Chicago Fire, the mesmerizing TV series, which BTW was created by two graduates of Baylor University in Waco.)
Chief Ball has a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Texas A&M and maintains certifications as a Master Firefighter, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Incident Commander, and Incident Safety Officer.
Originally from northeast England, he has called the Dallas area home for more than 30 years and considers DFR his extended family.
In June, he assumed the role of Interim Fire Chief after Chief Dominique Artis was named the City’s first Chief of Public Safety.
“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected as the permanent Chief to lead the brave men and women with whom I have the pleasure of working with each day,” Ball said in a statement. “I look forward to building on our positive momentum, focusing on the safety and wellness of our members, and continuing to deliver the best service to this community.”