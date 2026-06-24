Making a Splash
Popular Dallas-area lake launches 5 new paddling trails this summer
Texas' hot summer temperatures are much more bearable with a day spent on the water, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is making a splash with five cool new paddling trails opening at a popular Dallas-area lake this week.
Lewisville Lake's new Highland Village Paddling Trails officially launch Thursday, June 25, with a public grand opening ceremony slated for 11 am at Lakeside Community Park (707 Highland Village Rd.).
The new trails boast eight miles of paddling adventures for visitors to explore. Multiple access points are available throughout the Hickory Creek Arm of the lake, at Marauder Park, Pilot Knoll Park, Sunset Point Park, Lakeside Community Park, and Copperas Branch Park.
The trails range in length from a short half-mile trip to a full 3.4-mile loop, and TPWD notes that trails can be combined for even longer excursions. Padders can plan trips from a half hour to a half day, depending on the route, length, water levels, wind speed, and time spent observing the surroundings.
There are five access points to the new Lewisville Lake paddling trails.Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Anglers will encounter largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, white bass, and striped bass during their fishing trip, while birdwatchers will find a variety of fowl on the lake, such as great blue herons, great egrets, mallards, swallows, and belted kingfishers. Eagle-eyed visitors might also catch turtles swimming in the water or sunning nearby.
"TPWD is excited about the addition of the Highland Village Paddling Trails on the Hickory Creek Arm of Lewisville Lake," said Shelly Plante, nature tourism manager for TPWD in a release. "Paddlers will have plenty of options for loops and one-way trails, along with opportunities to fish and view wildlife on this beautiful section of the lake."
The five new Lewisville Lake trails bring the total number of Texas Paddling Trails to 96 statewide. Explore more about the new trails on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.