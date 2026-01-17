This Week's Hot Headlines
New Crispy Cones ice cream shop tops Dallas' 5 most popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a new ice cream shop with a twist and a major downtown Dallas road closure. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan the rest of your weekend.
1. Crispy Cones opens in Plano with cool twist on regular ice cream cone. An ice cream shop chain that appeared on Shark Tank has opened a location in Plano. Crispy Cones is an innovative concept that places as much attention on the cone as it does the ice cream.
2. Sophisticated new cocktail bar heads to familiar East Dallas space. A vibey new cocktail bar that brings together decades of bar expertise will soon open its doors in East Dallas. Called Ritual, it will open at 1623 N. Hall St., taking over the space formerly occupied by the restaurant Alice.
3. Roadway project to close I-30 both ways in downtown Dallas all weekend. A major freeway shutdown will be deployed in downtown Dallas beginning this weekend. All lanes of east and westbound I-30 will be closed between the I-35E and I-45/US 75 interchanges throughout the weekend of Friday, January 16 at 10 pm to Monday, January 19 at 5 am.
Traffic will be diverted to Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Google Maps
4. New H-E-B grocery store in Forney reveals official opening date. Forney shoppers can set their calendar reminders now: The new H-E-B supermarket location at 11700 US-80 has an opening date of Wednesday, January 28.
5. Mizu Sushi opens at Greenville Ave Dallas address with sushi history. A new sushi restaurant has debuted on Dallas' Greenville Avenue at a location with a long sushi history. Called Mizu Sushi & Handroll Bar, it opened in late November at 2014 Greenville Ave., in the space most recently occupied by Kaiyo Sushi but previously home to Teppo, until it closed in 2022.