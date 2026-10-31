This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas' iconic Granada Theater announces closure and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week is full of goodbyes, starting with the impending closure of a famed Dallas theater. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Halloween weekend here.
1. Dallas' Granada Theater will close after 80 years to become Bathhouse spa. Granada Theater, a staple on Greenville Avenue for the past 80 years, will close its doors in 2027 after being sold to the New York-based spa concept, Bathhouse.
2. New Bishop Arts bistro brings French elan to historic Oak Cliff home. Transforming historic Oak Cliff homes into dining destinations is an art, and a duo known for their Deep Ellum hot spots has a new work on display. Trapèze, a French bohemian bar and bistro, has quietly opened on the west end of the Bishop Arts District.
3. Dallas gymnast Skye Blakely wins gold at 2026 world championships. American Skye Blakely soared to the women's all-around gold at the world gymnastics championships on Friday, October 23, putting together four stellar routines as other top competitors faltered.
Skye Blakely is the 2026 gymnastics world champion. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
4. Famed pizzeria Slice House by Tony Gemignani temporarily closes in Frisco. Celebrity-chef-owned pizzeria Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the pizza brand by world-renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has closed its location in Frisco.
5. Acclaimed Vaqueros BBQ restaurant backed by M Crowd closes in Allen. A high-profile barbecue restaurant in Allen has closed. Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, which opened at Watters Creek Village in early 2025 with backing from the M Crowd Restaurant Group, has shut down, and the partnership has dissolved.