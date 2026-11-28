This Week's Hot Headlines
Elegant Mexican restaurant poised for Dallas debut and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week features openings galore, from an elegant Mexican restaurant to a favorite Dallas diner and a famous chocolatier. Read on for our top stories of the week, then plan your Thanksgiving weekend here.
1. Elegant Mexican restaurant La Cabrona to open in Dallas' West Village. A Mexican restaurant from an acclaimed hospitality family is coming to Dallas' West Village. La Cabrona, a restaurant celebrating the colors and flavors of Mexican culture, will open at 3700 McKinney Ave. #148, in the space previously occupied by San Marzano, a pasta place that closed in March.
2. Dallas diner Norma’s Cafe celebrates 70 years with new White Rock location. A beloved old-fashioned diner will unwrap a new location near Dallas' White Rock Lake before the new year. Norma’s Cafe, which marks 70 years in business in 2026, will open at 9004 Garland Rd. in December.
The iconic chicken fried steak at Norma's Cafe. Norma's Cafe/Facebook
3. 3 hot Dallas restaurants make OpenTable's Top 100 list for 2026. Booking platform OpenTable's annual list of its Top 100 Restaurants has arrived, and three Dallas dining destinations have landed among the platform's most successful nationwide.
4. Kroger debuts new $40 million Marketplace store in booming Anna. Just in time for holiday grocery shopping, Kroger has opened its newest North Texas Marketplace store in the bustling Collin County town of Anna.
5. See’s Candies sweetens Dallas-Fort Worth with 4 holiday pop-up shops. The 105-year-old California-based chocolatier has unwrapped seasonal Holiday Gifting Centers in four Dallas-Fort Worth locations.