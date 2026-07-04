This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas' Mutts Canine Cantina suddenly closes and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a round of closures, patriotic dining deals, and a look at the best places to work. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit our official guide to 4th of July fireworks and fun.
1. Dallas-based Mutts Canine Cantina suddenly closes all locations. A favorite Dallas hangout for dogs and their owners is gone "fur-ever." The owners of Mutts Canine Cantina announced Monday, June 29 they're permanently closing all locations, including Uptown Dallas and Fort Worth, after more than a decade in business.
2. All Dallas restaurants firing up specials for July 4th and America's 250th. Restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth are doubling down on their patriotism for the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday, firing up limited-time deals and celebratory menus.
3. 24 Dallas companies declared best places to work by U.S. News. A new ranking has named 95 Texas companies among the best companies to work in the South, and more than half of them are based right here in Dallas-Fort Worth.
4. These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week. The Fourth of July adds an extra dose of patriotism to the best food and drink happenings in town.
5. Dallas favorite Sevy's Grill closes for good after nearly 30 years. A beloved Dallas restaurant near the Park Cities has closed after nearly three decades. Sevy's Grill, at 8201 Preston Rd., closed its doors for good on Saturday, June 27.