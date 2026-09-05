This Week's Hot Headlines
New botanería debuts near Dallas Farmers Market and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week features a new novel snack concept and the ultimate guide to Dallas fall society events. Plus, where to travel for Labor Day weekend. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to plan your long weekend.
1. New botanería pairs drinks with free bites near Dallas Farmers Market. There is a novel concept open in the Dallas Farmers Market district. Called Sor Juana, it's a botanería inspired by traditional Mexican establishments where drinks are served alongside complimentary snacks and bar bites.
2. Ultimate guide to Dallas' most glam galas and luncheons of fall 2026. Mark your calendars: The 2026 fall fundraising season sees a jam-packed schedule of glamorous galas and champagne-clinking luncheons.
3. Dallas' historic Forest Theater sets grand return after $75M revival. The 77-year-old Forest Theater in South Dallas will officially reopen its doors this fall after extensive renovations. On November 1, the theater will host a celebration to welcome the community.
The Forest Theater will reopen this fall. Rendering courtesy of HKS Architects
4. 2 charming Texas towns named top travel destinations for Labor Day 2026. Two Texas towns — one each in the Hill Country and Gulf Coast — have soared onto a new list of the best destinations to visit over the Labor Day holiday.
5. This affluent Dallas neighbor is America's 6th wealthiest suburb. University Park has long been considered Dallas' richest neighbor, and a new study has revealed that the average household income in the affluent enclave has soared 60 percent in the last decade.