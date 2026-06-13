This Week's Hot Headlines
All the Dallas hot spots for World Cup watch parties and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week begins with World Cup fever, plus the top happy hours for June and a sad Tex-Mex chainwide closure. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to the best weekend events.
1. Best Dallas restaurants & bars for World Cup watch parties and specials. Dallas diners hungry for FIFA World Cup action have myriad options during the tournament, which runs June 11-July 19. Restaurants and bars across DFW are hosting watch parties, offering drink specials, and creating special menu items for the world's biggest sporting event.
2. Dallas-founded On The Border closes all company-owned restaurants. A little over a year after Houston-based Pappas Restaurants bought the chain, On The Border Grill & Cantina says it's closing all of its company-owned restaurants by Friday, June 12.
3. Mexican restaurant Sueño debuts with tequila lounge in Snider Plaza Dallas. The highly anticipated second location of acclaimed Mexican restaurant Sueño has debuted in Dallas, bringing a tequila lounge with it.
Tres Leches de Horchata at Sueño. Photo courtesy of Sueño
4. Loro Asian Smokehouse bottles fan-favorite sauces for summer in Dallas. Three of the famed restaurant's signature sauces will be available for a very limited time this summer, starting June 21 and ending July 5.
5. Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 essential happy hours for June. Our June roundup of the best new happy hours stretches from downtown Dallas to McKinney, from $12 cocktails to cheap beer at a would-be dive bar.