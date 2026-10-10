This Week's Top Stories
Remembering the 'Godfather of Dallas Tex-Mex' and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes the passing of a local restaurant legend and the reveal of the new Michelin Guide. Plus, future plans for Dallas' beloved Neiman Marcus bridal salon and restaurant. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Restaurateur Mico Rodriguez, 'Godfather of Dallas Tex-Mex,' dies at 68. Dallas restaurant legend Michael "Mico" Rodriguez, dubbed the "Godfather of Dallas Tex-Mex," died on October 1; he was 68.
2. Get Tex-Mex and bargain margs at Alexander's Cantina in North Dallas. A Mexican restaurant with a killer happy hour has debuted in North Dallas. Alexander's Cantina & Cocina, a family-owned restaurant and bar, has opened at 4805 Frankford Rd. #105, a space most recently occupied by Casa Don Luis Tex-Mex.
Great Tex-Mex and Mex-Mex at Alexander's Cantina Cocina. Photo courtesy of Alexander's Cantina Cocina
3. 2 Dallas neighbors top list of safest cities for new homeowners. Roughly 15 miles separate two fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, McKinney and Frisco. Yet they share highly coveted territory in the safety department.
4. Neiman Marcus Bridal Salon and Zodiac Room live on at NorthPark Dallas. The Neiman Marcus flagship store in downtown Dallas closed its doors for good on September 30. But there's a ray of light for those mourning the loss: Some of the most most beloved "downtown Neiman's" traditions are getting a second life at NorthPark.
5. Michelin adds 5 Dallas restaurants to 2026 Texas guide. The Texas restaurant scene is once again in the international spotlight with the reveal of the 2026 Michelin Guide. Three new Texas restaurants were granted Michelin stars.