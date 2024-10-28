A Salute to the Military
Dallas restaurants honor military with deals on Veterans Day 2024
Oct 28, 2024 | 5:17 pm
Photo courtesy of Tarrant Co. Veterans Council
Due to the sacrifice they make for the United States on a daily basis, current military servicemembers and veterans are the recipients of discounts at various business throughout the year. But Veterans Day offers the opportunity for restaurants and other places to give a boost to that appreciation.
We have gathered together all of Veterans Day deals being offered by Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants, bars, and other vendors on November 11, 2024 (and in some cases, before and after the day itself). Unless otherwise stated, all deals are solely for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID.
- Applebee's: The casual restaurant chain, which has over 20 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free meal on November 11. They can also get a free Budweiser, Bud Light or Budweiser Zero, although the free beer is dependent on the number Folds of Honor beers bought by guests for veterans prior to Veterans Day. Any unclaimed funds for pre-purchased Buds will be donated to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military as well as families ofAmerica’s first responders.
- Bar Louie: The restaurant/bar chain, which has five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free burger on November 10 and 11. The deal is good for dine-in only and excludes the Big Louie. Guests can upgrade to the Impossible Burger for $4.
- Barrel & Bones: The craft bar and smokehouse, which has four locations in the Dallas area, will offer a complimentary item of from the Handhelds section of the menu, such as the Spicy Pastrami Brisket, Smokehouse Sandwich, or the Smoked French Dip. The deal is only good on November 11.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The casual restaurant chain, which has 11 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offera free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® with any dine-in purchase of $11.95 or more on November 11. Additionally, veterans will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer, good anytime between November 12 and December 31. It can be used for dine in or take out and is redeemable with a purchase of $14.95 or more.
- Black Agave: The Mexican restaurant in Farmers Branch will offer 50 percent off all menu items (alcohol excluded) on November 11.
- Cantina Laredo: The Mexican food chain, which has locations in Frisco and Addison, will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $25 value, on November 11. The deal is not good at the three airport locations.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: The Italian restaurant chain, which has two locations in Dallas and Plano, will offer veterans an opportunity to order an entrée when they dine-in and take home another entrée of equal or lesser value for free, November 8-10. On November 11, veterans can order a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a free nonalcoholic beverage. They also offer a Heroes Discount year-round offer of 10 percent off to all service members, veterans and first responders.
- El Chico: The fast casual Mexican food chain, which has three locations in Pantego, Richland Hills, and Rockwall, will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $25 value, on November 11.
- John Wayne: An American Experience: The Fort Worth museum dedicated to the late actor, John Wayne, will offer free walk-in admission, November 9-11.
- Lazy Dog Restaurants: The casual restaurant chain, which has six locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer a free entrée on November 11.
- Luckys Café: The Oak Lawn diner will offer an entrée of the guest's choice, up to a $25 value, on November 11.
- MOD Pizza: The pizza chain, which has 14 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, will offer the all-new Mega Cookie for free with the purchase of any MOD-sized pizza or salad. The offer is available in-restaurant only, and can be used by veterans and their spouses.
- Omni PGA Frisco: The golf resort will offer 25 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages at Ice House and Lounge by Topgolf, November 9-11.
- Silver Fox: The upscale steakhouse chain, which has locations in Richardson and Fort Worth, will offer up to $30 off an entrée on November 11.
- The Statler: The hotel in downtown Dallas will offer 25 percent off all food and beverage on November 11 their bars and restaurants, including Waterproof, Scout, Bourbon & Banter, and Overeasy.
- The Swing: The 10-hole Par 3 course at Omni PGA Frisco will offer a complimentary round on November 11 from 9 am to 3 pm. Tee times are available on a walk-up, first-come, first-served basis.
- III Forks: The steakhouse in Frisco will offer a free entrée up to a $60 value on November 11.