New Uptown steakhouse sears in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

1. New York-based steakhouse with DJ vibe boogies into Uptown Dallas. A big steakhouse chain is coming to Dallas from New York City. Called STK, it's opening in Uptown at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the space previously occupied by Perry's Steakhouse. STK dubs itself as "Not Your Daddy's Steakhouse," combining a modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one "vibe" dining experience.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth shines as 'hidden gem' housing market in 2022, experts predict. For many reasons, residents of Dallas-Fort Worth consider the region a gem. Now, the metro area has been declared a 2022 “hidden gem” among U.S. housing markets by the National Association of Realtors, which recently identified 10 markets that are expected to see strong appreciation in home prices in 2022.

3. Dallas Cowboys' Troy Aikman brews up a crafty light lager beer company. There's a new beer on the market developed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Renaissance man Troy Aikman. Called Eight, it's a light lager being pitched as a healthy lo-cal offering, and it'll be on the market in February.

4. This desirable Dallas suburb led the way for sky-high rent hikes in 2021, says report. A recent New York Times article suddenly shot Euless to superstardom as the best place to live in the U.S. But now it has another, more dubious claim to fame: It's the Dallas-Fort Worth city with biggest sticker shock for renters last year. The typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Euless jumped a whopping 25.3 percent from December 2020 to December 2021.

5. Girl Scouts set opening date for 2022 cookie season in Dallas. Girl Scout cookie season for 2022 is imminent, and it will arrive with a new flavor. In Dallas-Fort Worth, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicks off the 2022 season on January 14, allowing consumers to participate in the very charitable act of supporting local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing cookies.