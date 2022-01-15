Acclaimed chicken restaurant's expansion tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Dallas' legendary Mike's Chicken expands from original laundromat location. A family run fried-chicken restaurant in Dallas that has earned national acclaim is expanding: Mike's Chicken, which has been serving great fried chicken made to order at 4234 Maple Ave. for more than six years, will open a second location at 7752 Forest Ln., in the little strip center at US-75, across from Medical City, in the former Taco Y Mas space.

2. Houston's most famous po'boy sandwiches get exported to Dallas. A sandwich maker beloved to Houston is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Antone's Famous Po' Boys, known for its cold, grab-and-go sandwiches wrapped in trademark white paper, has expanded its footprint to more than 100 supermarkets, including select Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertsons, and Market Street stores in DFW.

3. Dallas real estate mogul lists his Beverly Drive home with big extra perk for $16 million. Dallas residential real estate honcho Rogers Healy has vast experience buying and selling homes. Now, he’s put his own Highland Park home, at 3815 Beverly Dr., on the market for $8 million — with an intriguing twist that doubles the asking price.

4. One Texas airport lands first coveted 5-star rating in North America. If you have to pick a layover city for your next cross-country flight, there's new reason to choose Houston. William P. Hobby Airport has just scored a prestigious 5-Star Airport status in the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating for 2022.

5. Downtown Dallas loses fancy tarts with closure of bakery from France. The tarts have left town: World-famous French bakery café La Tarte Tropézienne, known for its unusual cream-filled tarts, has closed its location in downtown Dallas.