Richest North Texas cities lead this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 5 affluent Dallas-Fort Worth cities cash in among the richest in Texas. Highland Park and Celina are movin’ on up among the ranks of the wealthiest cities in Texas. A new ranking from data provider HomeSnacks shows Highland Park climbed from No. 3 on the 2020 list of Texas’ wealthiest cities to No. 2 on this year’s list. Meanwhile, Celina catapulted 11 spots — from No. 14 to No. 3. They are two of five affluent DFW cities that made this year's exclusive list.

2. Dallas travelers can embark on fairy-tale getaway at this Hill Country castle. Are you yearning for the royal treatment during a getaway but want to stay in Texas? If so, you might want to check out a European-style castle — yes, a castle — about five miles from Austin's Lake LBJ that’s available for rentals. You'll pay a princely sum to stay there, though.

3. '50s house in Dallas' Casa View neighborhood has pretty green bathroom. There's a house in the northeast Dallas neighborhood of Casa View Oaks for sale from the '50s which is mostly still intact — including two bathrooms with original tile. Located at 2621 San Medina Ave., the house has 1,528 square feet, with 3 beds and 2 baths, and a two-car garage.

4. PayPal axes fundraiser by infamous Frisco Capitol protestor Jenna Ryan. Jenna Ryan, the real estate agent who was arrested for participating in the riot on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., will no longer be able to accept donations on PayPal. The company shut her down on January 21 after she tried to collect funds to pay for her legal costs and other bills that have accumulated since January 6.

5. Master list of Dallas restaurant openings coming in spring 2021. The New Year is usually the time to celebrate new beginnings, but the coronavirus has made that a challenge for 2021, following a year in which Dallas saw a brutal number of closures. But with a vaccine and a new President, we may have reasons to be optimistic about the future. We should maybe follow the example set by these Dallas restaurateurs who are betting on a better year ahead. Here's our list of restaurants set to open in 2021.