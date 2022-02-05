New lakeside restaurant makes waves in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Seafood restaurant with incredible patio opens at Grand Prairie marina. A location with one of the best patios in Dallas-Fort Worth is now home to a new restaurant: Called Blue Sunshine Patio Bar & Grill, it's a seafood-driven restaurant opening in Grand Prairie at 5700 Lake Ridge Pkwy. off Texas 360, in the space that was previously The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake.

2. 3 booming Dallas suburbs haul in top spots among growing U.S. cities in 2021. A new study confirms that Dallas-Fort Worth was a powerful magnet for new residents in 2021. The recently released U-Haul Growth Index puts Grapevine at No. 15, Richardson at No. 22, and Carrollton at No. 25 among the U.S. cities last year with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks.

3. Beloved Dallas musician and music label co-founder Trey Johnson dies. Beloved Dallas musician Trey Johnson, who was a founding member of rock band Sorta, died on January 31; he was 53. A Dallas native and graduate of Greenhill School and the University of North Texas, Johnson also co-founded Dallas music label State Fair Records. Services will be held on Sunday, February 6 at 2 pm at Sparkman Hillcrest, with a livestream available.

4. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul's home in Arlington rocks a $750,000 price tag. If the walls of an Arlington home could talk, they’d be screaming tales about hard-partying musicians. A home once owned by the late heavy metal drummer Vinnie Paul, co-founder of Arlington heavy metal band Pantera, has gone on the market for $750,000.

5. New venue in Dallas Design District will combine dining and ... soccer. There's an unusual new venue coming to Dallas that will combine food and drink with soccer. Called TOCA Social, it's a relatively new concept from TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a technology-enabled soccer experience company, which will debut the first location in the U.S. in Dallas' Design District, at 1313 Riverfront Blvd.