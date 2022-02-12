T. Boone Pickens' ranch tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. T. Boone Pickens’ beloved Texas Panhandle ranch chops asking price by $50 million. In hopes of attracting potential buyers, the owner of the late T. Boone Pickens’ enormous Texas Panhandle ranch has slashed the asking price by $50 million more than four years after it went up for sale. The 64,672-acre Mesa Vista Ranch, located about 55 miles northeast of Amarillo, is now on the market for $170 million.

2. Acclaimed Dallas chef opens promising new Cajun restaurant in Oak Cliff. An acclaimed chef and veteran of the Bishop Arts dining scene is opening a new restaurant. Called Restaurant Beatrice, it's from Michelle Carpenter, owner of the award-winning sushi restaurant Zen Sushi in Bishop Arts, and will open at 1111 N. Beckley Rd., IE the former Jonathon's Oak Cliff space.

3. Oak Cliff wife Jennifer Faith pleads guilty to husband's murder-for-hire. Jennifer Lynne Faith, the 49-year-old Oak Cliff woman who persuaded her boyfriend to shoot her husband to death, has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the murder, according to a February 7 release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Faith pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle. She'll be sentenced on May 26.

4. New restaurant park on the waterfront joins lakeside marina in Rowlett. A new waterfront restaurant project is coming to Lake Ray Hubbard. Called Baywalk, it will be part of Sapphire Bay, a $1 billion mixed-use development on the Sapphire Bay Peninsula, which is enviably surrounded by two miles of shoreline and serves as the gateway to the city of Rowlett.

5. Dallas luxury motorcoach Vonlane expands service and lowers select fares to 2 Texas cities. In a major turnaround from the raging pandemic times of 2020 and 2021, travel demand is now exceeding expectations in Texas, and Dallas-based Vonlane is hitting the road more frequently to get travelers where they want to go. The luxury bus operator has introduced 24 new departures per week to its two most popular routes, Dallas-Austin and Dallas-Houston. They're also lowering fares to $89 on select departures for a limited time.