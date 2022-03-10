These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It's been a long time, maybe since before the start of the pandemic, since a weekend in and around Dallas has been this packed with big events. The next four days will include a touring Broadway musical, the return of three music superstars, a concert featuring a Hamilton actor, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, standup comedy from two well-known stars, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, March 10

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Come From Away

Come from Away had just started its first run in Dallas when the pandemic shut it down. Now, two years later, audiences will finally get to experience a full run of the Tony Award-winning production. The musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on 9/11. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. It will play at the Music Hall at Fair Park through March 20.

Soul Rep Theatre Company presents Do No Harm

Do No Harm, Soul Rep co-founder Anyika McMillan-Herod’s newest play, explores the story of three enslaved women — Anarcha, Betsey, and Lucy — who were experimented on without anesthesia by Dr. J. Marion Sims, credited as “The Father of Modern Gynecology.” This is a story not only of pain, but of sisterhood and survival. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will run at Wyly Theatre through March 19.

Elton John in concert

It's been a long road for Elton John to get back to performing in front of his Dallas fans. His final two dates were supposed to be in June 2020, but, you know, pandemic. Those dates were rescheduled twice more for COVID reasons, but the Rocketman will finally reach the end of the yellow brick road in Dallas with two shows — one Thursday and one Friday — at American Airlines Center. But, wait, there's more — he'll be back again at Globe Life Field in Arlington in September.

Bob Dylan in concert

There are few musicians who work harder than Bob Dylan. The 80-year-old folk singer, who released his first album almost exactly 60 years ago, has been on the road in one form of another since 1988, with only the pandemic stopping him from performing live. He'll play at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving as part of his latest tour, named after his 2020 album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Friday, March 11

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a new take on the legend of Robin Hood. Ken Ludwig’s retelling of the beloved classic is a moving tale of a young man’s discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man. Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be. The production will run through March 26 at Irving Arts Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry, the original “Angelica Schuyler” from Broadway’s megahit Hamilton, will bring her engaging stage presence and amazing voice to a program of Broadway, pop, and soul. The Tony Award winner will perform selections from Broadway hits like Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, along with songs by Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Dylan, and more. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Felipe Esparza: The Unmasked Tour

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor known for winning Last Comic Standing and for his stand-up specials, They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You, Translate This, and his latest dual-release on Netflix, Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones. He also had recurring appearances on Netflix’s Gentefied, NBC’s Superstore, and Adultswim’s The Eric Andre Show, and has a popular podcast, What’s Up Fool? He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

Saturday, March 12

St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Yes, St. Patrick's Day isn't until March 17, but no one likes to celebrate on a weekday. Revelers can party all day long all along Greenville Avenue, from the 41st annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival featuring No. 41 himself, Dirk Nowitzki, as Grand Marshal; to the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade Official Concert featuring Toadies at Energy Square; to the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party throughout Lower Greenville.

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and his Emmy-nominated run on Just Shoot Me. Spade recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The Wrong Missy, and is executive producer and co-host on The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy panel with London Hughes and Fortune Feimster. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

Grand Funk Railroad in concert with Jefferson Starship

The '70s will come alive again at Annette Strauss Square when Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship team up for this special concert. Grand Funk Railroad is known for iconic hits like "We're an American Band," "Some Kind of Wonderful," and "Bad Time," while Jefferson Starship gave us such memorable songs as "With Your Love," "Count On Me," and "Runaway."

Sunday, March 13

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro" opening day

"Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro" is the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississippian peoples. The exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art. The exhibition will remain on display at the Dallas Museum of Art through August 7.

Dua Lipa in concert

Few artists had a more successful time during the pandemic than Dua Lipa. Already well-known thanks to No. 1 hits like "New Rules" and "One Kiss," she reached superstardom with her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia (released March 27, 2020), thanks to hits like "Don't Start Now," "Physical," and "Levitating." She'll perform at American Airlines Center, joined by opening acts Caroline Polacheck and Lolo Zouai.