Plano teen's eye-popping achievement tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Plano teen wins $70,000 and national acclaim for eye-opening research. Dallas-Fort Worth has a bona fide math and science superstar in its universe. Alay Shah, a 17-year-old senior at Plano West Senior High School, earned seventh place and a $70,000 award in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search. It’s the country’s oldest science and math competition for high school seniors.

2. Dallas' legendary 'Doozie' sandwich with many layers returns to life. Long before trendy "sandos," Dallas had a signature sandwich created by a caterer named Bertha Spiritas. Called "The Original Doozie," it's a layered sandwich with deli meats on marbled rye and a secret sauce that's said to be the key to its success. After nearly going extinct, the sandwich has been reclaimed by Bertha's grand nieces, who tracked down the original recipe and have brought the Doozie back to life.

3. Urban seafood restaurant nets oysters and lobster rolls in downtown Plano. There's a new seafood restaurant coming to old downtown Plano from a leading restaurant group: Called Urban Seafood Company, it'll be another member of the "Urban" family which includes Urban Crust and Urban Rio. Urban Seafood will be located at 1104 14th St., on the first floor of a new four-story building owned by the Shea family.

4. Rule this fairytale castle south of Dallas-Fort Worth for a princely $6.5 million. A five-story fairytale castle on Lake Whitney that easily could be a fixture at Disney World or along the Las Vegas Strip just hit the market for $6.5 million. The 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom Parsons Castle — complete with a drawbridge and moat — is in the Lake Whitney town of Laguna Park, promoted as the Getaway Capital of Texas.

5. New Dallas restaurant concept snaps up former Houston's Addison space. There's a restaurant taking over the Addison location that was formerly home to Houston's: Called Brentwood, it's a new concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it will open in the fall. Houston's, the beloved classy concept from California, closed that location in June 2020 after 40 years.