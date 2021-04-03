H-E-B's long-awaited expansion tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. H-E-B finally expands to Dallas-Fort Worth with 2 new supermarkets. At long last, H-E-B is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth. Fulfilling a longheld oft-repeated yearning for H-E-B stores by Dallas-area shoppers, the Texas supermarket giant will open two stores, both north of Dallas, in Frisco and Plano. The two stores will open in fall 2022.

2. Sassy server and legend from Mama's Daughter's Diner in Dallas passes away. A legendary character in the Dallas restaurant world has passed away: Barbara Sivils, who was a staple at Mama's Daughter's Diner, died on March 24. She was 84. Barbara was a larger-than-life character who worked as a server at the home-cooking restaurant from the day it opened in 1988, identifiable by her well-coifed hair, definitive eyeliner, sequinned tops, blingy jewelry, and big dose of old-school sass.

3. Good cheap Tex-Mex chain seems like perfect fit for Dallas' Lakewood. A casual Tex-Mex chain that has designs on Dallas is opening a location in Lakewood: Called Fajita Pete's, it's a chain from Houston that will open a location in the very center of the neighborhood at 1920 Abrams Rd. A Fajita Pete's spokesperson said that construction on the location began in early March and they hope to be open in early summer.

4. Dallas seafood chain tacks on takeout hot chicken in Lake Highlands. Hot chicken is well established as one of Dallas' hottest current dining trends, and now Lake Highlands gets a taste: Called Sarah's Hot Chicken, it's a delivery-only "virtual" concept that does Nashville-style hot chicken, and is now ready to take your order. Sarah's is an offshoot of Fish City Grill, whose specialty is, of course, seafood.

5. Mega-discount chain Crazy Cazboy's opens first Texas store in Arlington. There's a frenzy of discounts going down in Arlington with the arrival of Crazy Cazboy's, a buzzy discount superstore that opened in a former Tom Thumb at 5425 S. Cooper St. on March 26. Crazy Cazboy's is a membership-only store that sells just about everything including electronics, food, health & beauty, pet, baby, and sporting goods.