These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Theater, music, and the wonders of nature are the themes for this weekend in and around Dallas. There will be four concerts with bold-faced headliners, two new local theater productions and a national Broadway tour, and beautiful flowers showcased at two different nature events. You can also enjoy some classical music, an extra artful dance performance, and a visit from a popular podcast.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, April 7

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group in concert

Lyle Lovett, the Texas-based singer, composer, and actor, fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Although he hasn't released a full album since 2012's Release Me, he is a regular presence in and around Dallas, playing here once or twice a year. Lovett will play three consecutive nights at Majestic Theatre, joined by Nikki Lane on Thursday, Hayes Carll on Friday, and Old 97's on Saturday.

Theatre Three presents Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical

At long last, following the pandemic and construction delays, Theatre Three will return back to their home on Routh Street with a world premiere production, Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical. Stede, depressed and exhausted of his luxurious life, chooses to leave everything behind and become the best pirate in the world. One problem … he doesn’t know what he’s doing. After a run-in with the dramatic and conniving Blackbeard, Stede wonders if he’s made a terrible mistake. The production will run through May 1.

Jazmine Sullivan in concert

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan has been a mainstay in the genre for years, notching two No. 1 albums on the Billboard R&B charts in her first three releases. She also earned 12 Grammy nominations over 11 years, but came home every time without a trophy until just four days ago, when she won two awards, including Best R&B album. She'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of her 2021 EP, Heaux Tales.

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Jesus Christ Superstar

The North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates 50 epic years since the original rock opera concept album release that began this musical theatre phenomenon. The musical is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don’t Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar." The production runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through April 17.

Friday, April 8

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival

Take a road trip south to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, celebrating 70 years of bluebonnet trails. It includes vendors, food, a beer garden, wine wander, and live entertainment. Music on the Main stage on Friday night will feature Infinite Journey, a Journey tribute band, while country music artist Rick Trevino will headline on Saturday night. The festival takes place through Sunday in Historical Downtown Ennis, while the bluebonnet trails can be enjoyed throughout the month of April. Read more about the Ennis bluebonnets here, and bluebonnets throughout DFW and Texas here.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique"

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique," featuring conductor Fabio Luisi, violinist Karen Gomyo, and trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth. Selections for the concert, running through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center, will include Einem's Capriccio, Strauss' Duett-Concertino for Clarinet and Bassoon with String Orchestra and Harp, and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique.

Uptown Players presents Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song

Uptown Players will open their season with Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, a new and shortened revival of Fierstein’s original 1983 Torch Song Trilogy. The play follows the life of Arnold Beckoff, a Jewish drag queen who makes it his life journey to find happiness in 1970s New York in the midst of homophobia and intolerance, even by his own family and partners. The pioneering gay drama reminds us of the universal struggle between love and fear, and the circumstances we cannot change. It will run through April 17 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.

TITAS/Unfiltered presents Compagnie Marie Chouinard

Compagnie Marie Chouinard will make their Texas debut with Jerrome Bosch: Le Jardin des Delicess (Hieronymus Bosch: Garden of Earthly Delights). Watching the performance is to step into Bosch’s extraordinary tryptic and viscerally experience this painting as never before. Expertly choreographed, complex yet stunningly unfiltered, this dance work is a masterpiece within a masterpiece. There will performances on both Friday and Saturday night at Moody Performance Hall.

Saturday, April 9

Kings of The West with Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube

Both Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are icons of the rap/hip hop genre, with both of their solo careers dating back to the early 1990s. But neither of them is content to let the new generation have their mantle, as they've each released new solo albums in recent years, and they also released a new album with the name of their supergroup, Mt. Westmore. They'll perform at Dos Equis Pavilion as part of their Kings of the West tour.

Lovett or Leave It: Live or Else Tour

On the podcast Lovett or Leave It, Jon Lovett, a former Obama speechwriter and co-host of Pod Save America, is joined by comedians, actors, journalists, and Friends of the Pod for a roundup of the week's top news. At this event at The Factory at Deep Ellum, he'll be joined by writer/comedian Akilah Hughes and Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commission.

Sunday, April 10

Dallas Arboretum presents Dallas Blooms: "Birds in Paradise"

Sunday is the last day for the Dallas Arboretum's annual Dallas Blooms event, and right on cue, the garden's 125 Japanese cherry trees have begun to bloom, with their 3,000 azaleas about to burst forth as well. The festival of nature also includes larger-than-life peacock topiaries and more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs to create the largest and most colorful floral display in the Southwest.

Charli XCX in concert

Pop singer Charli XCX has been a big name on the music scene since her 2014 breakout song, "Boom Clap," as well as "Fancy," her collaboration with Iggy Azalea the same year. She's gone on to work with big names like Ty Dolla Sign, David Guetta, and Rita Ora, and her new album, Crash, is the first to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in her career. She'll perform at House of Blues Dallas.