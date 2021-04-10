New Texas skywalk soars in this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Spectacular skywalk opens for treetop strolls at expansive Texas land bridge. An impressive and unique public works project to bridge the natural and human realms is getting a sky-high addition that will elevate nature walks to a whole new level. The Skywalk, the elevated walkway at the newly revealed Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park in San Antonio, officially has opened to the public.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth billionaire loses crown as richest person in Texas, Forbes says. Eclectic entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially knocked Walmart heiress Alice Walton of Fort Worth off her longtime perch as the richest person in Texas. On April 6, Forbes released its 2021 list of the world’s billionaires. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, landed at No. 2 globally with a net worth of $151 billion. He sat at No. 31 in last year’s ranking. Forbes lists Musk’s place of residence as Austin, although he hasn’t confirmed where in Texas he settled last year.

3. Fantastic festivals fill Dallas-Fort Worth with fun and food this spring. Spring is for festivals in Dallas-Fort Worth, and normally, our calendar listings are bountiful from March through May. These, of course, are still not normal times, and the coronavirus pandemic has forced many beloved events to cancel or postpone. But many are still happening, and here is a list.

4. Babe's Chicken opens sweet steakhouse restaurant in North Richland Hills. A new steakhouse that's a sibling to the beloved Babe's Chicken chain has opened its doors. Called Sweetie Pie's Ribeyes, it opened a location in North Richland Hills at 6720 Northeast Loop 820 on April 7. A representative confirmed that the restaurant was open, but with limited hours for the first week.

5. Where to see beautiful bluebonnets in Dallas-Fort Worth and around Texas this spring. April is that magnificent month when bluebonnets blanket fields, pop up in parks, and dot roadways in every corner of Texas. Our beloved state flower got a later start this year, and, while 2021 may not be a blockbuster wildflower season, the colors will still be beautiful around Texas for the next few weeks. Here's where to see them.