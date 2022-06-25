American Airlines' new airport security feature tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. American Airlines introduces new way to breeze through security at DFW Airport. As airports experience a crush of travel delays, American Airlines is making it easier to get through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American just rolled out its new Mobile ID feature at DFW. Anyone with a mobile phone, TSA PreCheck membership, AAdvantage number, and either a driver’s license or U.S. passport can now verify their identity with facial recognition at DFW’s security checkpoints.

2. Dallas pool bar Lee Harvey's Dive In opens in time for summer splashing. This is some propitious timing: Lee Harvey's Dive In, a new outdoor bar outfitted with built-in swimming pool, has arrived in the Cedars neighborhood, next door to its sibling and beloved dive bar Lee Harvey's. This urban oasis opened on June 18, in a corner lot at 1315 Beaumont St. that's been empty for nearly 20 years.

3. 3 Dallas restaurants have just opened but boo there are closures, too. Dallas may be on the brink of summer, and Dallas may also be in the center of a blazing heat wave. But that is not stopping the merry-go-round of restaurant openings and closures. A crop of newbies has risen, mere days after our June edition of Where to Eat, which itself included seven newly-opened restaurants. Sadly, there is also news of closures.

4. The official list of top 4th of July events and fireworks around Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022. While Fourth of July celebrations never truly stopped during the pandemic, the number of events noticeably decreased. But now, 2022 is packed to the gills with events all over Dallas-Fort Worth, including the return of a few that had been on hiatus until now. Here are the biggest and best Fourth of July celebrations taking place this year all around the DFW area.

5. New rooftop bar with skyline views opens in Dallas' Design District. There's a rooftop bar perched in Dallas' Design District: Called Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, it's located atop the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, where it promises to offer the best view in the city. Probably not a better view than Reunion Tower, but maybe best view from a rooftop bar.