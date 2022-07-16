New breakfast café rises to the top of this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Denton breakfast café thrills far east Dallas with new location in Mesquite. A beloved Denton-based breakfast chain expands its Dallas-Fort Worth footprint with a new location coming soon to a city that dearly deserves it: Mesquite. Seven Mile Cafe, the healthy restaurant noted for bountiful breakfasts and vegan-friendly fare, is opening a location at 3817 Pavillion Ct., in a space that was most recently Zenna Thai and Japanese Restaurant.

2. Downtown Dallas buildings will go dark to help stave off blackouts. Some of the most brilliant buildings in downtown Dallas powered off on Monday, July 11, in response to a request from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to conserve power in order to avert rolling blackouts. ERCOT asked residents and businesses to cut back on energy use again two days later.

3. Beloved Dallas Mexican restaurateur opens new spinoff of his Knox spot. Beloved Dallas restaurateur Mico Rodriguez is about to open a new Mexican restaurant: It's a second location of Doce Mesas, his upscale Mexican eatery at 4444 McKinney Ave., and it'll open at The Hill, the development at the northeast corner of US-75 and Walnut Hill Lane.

4. Landmark bar with patio & games is opening on Dallas' SMU Boulevard. There's a new bar opening on Dallas' SMU Boulevard with patio and games galore. Called Landmark Bar & Kitchen, it's a spinoff of a successful Fort Worth bar, and it's opening on the ground floor of the Shelby Residences building at 5609 SMU Blvd., in late July.

5. North Texas group shares must-know tips to save your trees during heat wave. Dallas has had a heat index at 105 degrees F or higher, more than a month with no rain, and drying winds — and a Texas tree group has advice on what you should be doing for your trees. According to the Texas Trees Foundation, a nonprofit tree planting organization dedicated to greening North Central Texas, you need to prioritize trees over other landscape plants, including lawns.