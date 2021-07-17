Good, cheap steaks sear in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Good steaks done cheap is the goal at new Deep Ellum Dallas restaurant. There's been a quiet trend among Dallas restaurants of doing steak at not-steakhouse prices — and probably noplace embodies that trend more overtly than CheapSteaks, a restaurant coming-soon to Deep Ellum. CheapSteaks will go into the space at 2613 Elm St., where it will combine live music, cocktails, cold beer, an outdoor patio, drop-down garage doors, and steak.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth no longer a top-25 place to live, declares U.S. News & World Report. Dallas-Fort Worth has tumbled out of the top 25 on U.S. News & World Report’s closely watched annual list of the best places to live in the U.S. U.S. News' 2021 Best Places to Live ranking, released July 13, puts DFW at No. 37 among the country’s biggest metro areas. That's 13 spots lower than the area’s No. 24 ranking in 2020.

3. These 10 Dallas chefs are the rising stars of the local restaurant scene. CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards spotlights the top talent in Dallas-Fort Worth's restaurant and bar communities, as determined by their peers. Our first category of nominees to look at is Rising Star Chef of the Year. Selected by our panel of restaurant industry experts, these are the culinary minds to watch in the future.

4. Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for July. Shopping in July is all about hitting sales, gearing up for back-to-school, and thinking ahead toward fall. This month's Where to Shop column has all that and a couple fun new openings and product launches, too. Here are eight great stores to hit now, before we turn the calendar to the long, hot, and sweaty month of August.

5. Live music venue in Dallas' Deep Ellum is no longer the bomb. The "bomb" has been dropped on a concert venue in Dallas' Deep Ellum: The facility formerly known as the Bomb Factory will now become The Factory in Deep Ellum, and its booking will be taken over by AEG Presents, the company that also oversees Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie.