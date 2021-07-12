Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for July

Shopping in July is all about hitting sales, gearing up for back-to-school, and thinking ahead toward fall. This month's Where to Shop column has all that and a couple fun new openings and product launches, too. Here are eight great stores to hit now, before we turn the calendar to the long, hot, and sweaty month of August.

Dallas Running Company at Southlake Town Square

After teasing it on Facebook recently, Dallas Running Company is reportedly sprinting ahead toward opening its third location this month, at 120 State St., in Southlake Town Square. Shoppers can expect the same services and experience at the brand's Dallas and Plano stores, including expert shoe fittings using gait analysis⁣⁣⁣; social runs and community events; and of course, a collection of active and leisure apparel, accessories, and gear. Watch their social media pages for updates as the finish line draws near.

Diesel at NorthPark Center

Denim fans will be happy to know Diesel has just opened its new permanent NorthPark Center location, next to Shinola on level one between Nordstrom and Macy's. Diesel prides itself on its denim treatments, washes, fabric innovation, and fit. To celebrate the grand opening, the store is giving customers an exclusive gift with purchase, while supplies last.

Dormify at West Village

For the all-important back-to-college task of decorating dorm rooms, Dormify, a dedicated college lifestyle and home décor destination, has popped up at a temporary brick-and-mortar space in Dallas' West Village. It's open 11 am-7 pm Monday through Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday, at 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 405, through August. Design consultants are on site to help plan and outfit small spaces, and reservations are recommended using this link.

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie

The playful accessories brand with roots in Dallas is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie with a limited-edition collection of matching accessories for adults and kids. The 12-piece collection includes Lele Sadoughi’s signature knotted headbands, stud earrings, bucket hats, and sunglasses available in both adult and kids sizing, with prices ranging from $45 to $195. The brand new Lele Sadoughi boutique in Highland Park Village is throwing a kid-friendly party to launch the new line, from 12-6 pm Thursday, July 15. The event will feature a Barbie photo opp, sweet treats, gift with purchase, and a chance to meet Lele herself.

Mosaic Makers Collective at Galleria Dallas

The Bishop Arts store known for women-designed goods and creative workshops is expanding with a fun pop-up at Galleria Dallas, which will open softly on July 12, and then celebrate a grand opening on the weekend of July 31-August 1. The Galleria location is on the second floor, and shoppers can expect an elevated, higher-end Mosaic experience, featuring goods from more than 45 women, all from Texas. That will include some of the same goods sold at the Bishop Arts location, such as Dallas Map can glasses from Onderkast Studio and Frida onesies from Mi Cielo.

Louis Vuitton at Legacy West

The march toward luxury shopping domination continues at Plano's Legacy West with the recent opening of a new Louis Vuitton store. Located at 7801 Windrose Ave., #H100, the boutique carries all the leather goods, shoes, accessories, travel, and fragrance that LV fans crave. Highlights of the store include locally commissioned artwork, a wall showcasing textiles, on-site hot stamping service to personalize leather goods, full fragrance counter, large selection of the latest handbags and men's sneakers, and more.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The department store's highly anticipated annual Anniversary Sale runs Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, August 8, in stores and online (prices go back up August 9). Nordstrom card members can shop early during Early Access, beginning Friday, July 16, or earlier, depending on their Nordy Club card member status. Look to top brands like Nike, UGG, Steve Madden, AllSaints, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown, and more. More than 100 brands are new to the sale, and beauty addicts can enjoy more than 300 beauty exclusives.

Wildlike

Setting out to prove that opposites attract in the world of personal expression, the new jewelry and piercing boutique Wildlike is promising to "marry the rough edge of tattoo and piercing culture with the coolness and grace of fashion" at its just-opened Shops of Highland Park store. The concept comes from Alysa Teichman, second-generation owner of longtime Dallas jewelry shop Ylang 23. They not only pierce ears, but offer a well-edited selection of piercing-specific jewelry, including designs by BVLA, Pamela Love, Maria Tash, Kismet by Milka, and an in-house brand.

Teresa Gubbins and Julia Davila contributed to this story.