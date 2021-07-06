Sleek new Louis Vuitton boutique unfurls for Dallas-Fort Worth

The march toward luxury shopping domination continues at Plano's Legacy West with the opening of a new Louis Vuitton store.

Just debuted at 7801 Windrose Ave., #H100, the boutique carries all the leather goods, shoes, accessories, travel, and fragrance that LV fans crave. (And there are a lot of fans in Dallas-Fort Worth, considering this is second Louis Vuitton store to open locally in seven months, after a NorthPark location debuted in November 2020.)

With this store, the design house pays homage to its heritage but exudes a modern ethos.

"The sleek exterior of the Legacy West location is sheathed in a bespoke design referencing Louis Vuitton’s emblematic Monogram Flower, a nod to the House’s heritage," they say in a press release. "Crafted using a biodynamic cement, the facade works to purify the surrounding air of both organic and inorganic pollutants."

A hallmark of each LV store is the art chosen specifically for the location. In the Plano store, art by local artists connects the brand with the community, they say.

"A commissioned work by Plano artist Kelly Steller Hrad titled Rayee 1872 using overlapping layers of vibrant vertical stripes was painted specifically for the location," the release says. "Another highlight by a Plano-based artist is Melissa Ellis’ Aquanova, a boldly sculptural painting from her “Starburst” series, featuring meticulously built petals of oil paint in dazzling colors."

Other highlights include:

A wall showcasing LV's splendid textiles welcomes visitors at the entry.

An on-site hot stamping service that offers clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of leather goods.

A large assortment of handbags, from the latest by Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière (like the Coussin, a break-out star of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection), to timeless pieces like the Speedy, the NéoNoé, and the Capucines bags.

Men's sneakers designed by Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh are a major focus, they say. These include the trademark LV Trainer Sneakers.

A full fragrance counter offering the House’s inspiring colognes and perfumes by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

If you're keeping track, this is the next in a long series of luxury shop openings at Legacy West, including Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Gucci, and more.