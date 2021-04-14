Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for April

April is here, and it is officially time to start thinking about our warm-weather wardrobes. This lineup of shops can be enjoyed wherever you choose to spend the wonderful long days ahead.

Camp

Dallas' premier family experience company is teaming up with Kroger to host a safe and socially distanced farm-fresh scavenger hunt April 17-18. Families will enjoy going from station to station throughout The Hill, learning fun facts about fruits and vegetables all while enjoying the outdoors. There will also be craft stations and gift bags. Tickets are $20 per child, and adults are free.

Ganni

The super-rad, Copenhagen-based brand is all about making women feel like they can do anything through fresh fashion finds with serious Scandinavian style. Ganni is setting up shop inside of Market with dresses, blouses, pants, accessories, and more. The pop-up expected to run for six months.

Gucci

The luxury Italian fashion house is opening its fourth Texas location at Legacy West in Plano on Friday, April 16. The 5,000-square-foot boutique features both men's and women's shoes, handbags, luggage, eyewear, and more.

Hermès

Lovers of the fine French fashion house will be delighted to hear that the brand's beauty line has expanded to include blush. The Highland Park Village boutique offers the new addition that features eight shades, two application brushes, and a leather blush case. Perhaps the perfect gift to celebrate getting gussied up once again.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Mother's Day is less than a month away, and Inwood Village's ultimate relaxation station has packages just for the occasion. Treatments range from the Mom 2.0 service that includes a pedicure and a massage for $165 to The Bill Chill package that includes a signature massage and facial for $240. Read more about Mother's Day specials here.

The RealReal

Clothing, accessories, shoes, oh my! The luxury consignment shop has officially opened its doors on Knox Street in the former Kate Spade space. Expect hundreds of lust-worthy labels to make their way through the shop, including Golden Goose, Celine, Chanel, Rolex, and more. Customers who consign in April will walk away with $100 The RealReal credit.

Tommy John

Southlake shoppers are getting a Tommy John store in their own backyard at the Town Square. This is the first North Texas boutique for the brand that changed the game with its "no adjustment needed" undershirts. And while Tommy John started with only men's base layers, it recently has expanded to include women's underwear, bras, and apparel.