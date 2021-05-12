Where to shop in Dallas right now: 9 must-hit stores for May

May is in full swing, and we have a lot of openings to celebrate on the shopping front. From the highly anticipated reopening of RH on Knox Street to a sweet, sophisticated spring capsule collection created by Dallas' entertaining queen, the list is well rounded and ready to help you maximize your time in retail therapy.

Clean Origin

Ethical, eco-friendly lab-grown diamonds are the hot gemstone trend, and Clean Origin specializes in them. The company, founded in 2017 by three jewelry executives, just opened its first retail concept in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre. The shop carries some of their best-selling products, including their diamond studs, priced below $1,000 for a 1 carat set, and their Petite Diamond Bracelet in yellow gold. Shoppers will find hundreds of lab-created diamonds, allowing customers to custom build a ring with their in-store design consultants. Don't miss the rare 3-carat red diamond, appropriately named "Aphrodite."

Hari Mari

Just in time for summer, the Dallas-based premium flip-flop brand is opening its flagship store at 3213 Knox St. on Thursday, May 13. Besides carrying flip-flops galore, they're also debuting a new line of apparel and accessories, including belts, hats, T-shirts, and windbreakers. As always, the socially conscious company will give one percent of sales to fight the battle against pediatric cancer through its Flops Fighting Cancer initiative.

Kimberly Whitman for Antonio Melani

Dallas' hostess with the mostess has launched a darling spring capsule collection with Dillard's that's as colorful and fun as her famous tablescapes. Available only while supplies last, the collection includes figure-flattering dresses, shoes, accessories, and little girls' tops and dresses (inspired by her daughter). Sizes run from XS-XL and 0-16, with the girls line sized S-XL and 2T-6X. Learn more about it here.

Lele Sadoughi

The headband queen is returning to her hometown to open her first brick-and-mortar boutique in Highland Park Village on Thursday, May 13. The store will also carry her creative and colorful jewelry, handbags, belts, hats, sunglasses and chains, face masks, cold weather accessories, scarves, and hair accessories. A grand opening garden party celebration will take place 10 am-6 pm May 13, and will include in-store exclusives, hand-painted headbands, sweet treats, and rosé. It is open to the public and there is no restriction required.

Max Stanco

The luxury Italian designer known for its high-end leather shoes, accessories, and sports and travel bags has chosen Dallas for just its second U.S. boutique. Now open at NorthPark Center on level one near Dillard's, the store carries handcrafted apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, specifically. Shirts, pants, shorts, suitcases, duffels, wallets, and even buttery leather golf bags made by skilled Italian artisans fill the shelves.

RH Dallas

The former Restoration Hardware on Knox Street is finally back in business after a complete transformation into RH Dallas. The newly opened space now includes three stores and a stunning rooftop restaurant and wine bar. Interior design darlings will be excited that there is a 5,000-square-foot studio on the second floor dedicated for professional design services. The workspace includes 38-foot wall of floor-to-ceiling glass with private client presentation rooms and state-of the-art technology.

STAG

Sip craft beer and shop men’s styles at a special weekend event at the Knox Street store. Wild Acre Brewery will be pouring craft beer on the patio from 2-5 pm Friday, May 14 and 1-4 pm Saturday, May 15. Brands that will be ready to shop include Faherty, Filson, Pendleton, Stetson, and more.

Tory Burch

What better way to shop the latest Tory Burch collection than in person at their newest boutique in Plano's Legacy West? This glitzy shop features fan favorites and chic new pieces for summer. Think caftans, sandals, golf and tennis goods, and even the new T monogram shoulder bag. It's the latest of several luxury retailers opening at Legacy West in coming months, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Chanel Beauty.

YABIN

Designer Andre Yabin, together with Dallas charity Fashion Stars For A Cause, will present "Colors Of LOVE," a sip-and-shop event benefiting the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas. The exclusive fundraiser will take place 5-7 pm Thursday, May 20 at Brit Rose Boutique, 4425 Lovers Ln., Dallas. YABIN will debut a limited-edition release of his very popular LOVE Shirt Dress, with a portion of proceeds going to the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas. Be sure to reserve your spot by RSVPing at Yabin.global by May 12. If you miss the event, don't worry — Brit Rose will continue to carry the shirt dress in store and at shopbritrose.com.

---

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this report.