These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Arlington will be the place to be this weekend, as it will play host to both a huge concert — the most significant one since the beginning of the pandemic — and two big soccer matches. Other choices in the Dallas area will include three new theater productions, a popular violinist, two well-known comedians, and the closing of a major art exhibition.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, July 22

Cry Havoc Theater Company presents Committed: Mad Women of the Asylum

Committed: Mad Women of the Asylum is based on first-person accounts from women who were wrongfully institutionalized in the late 1800s. Presented in the historic Southside on Lamar building in the basement Janette Kennedy Gallery, Cry Havoc’s first fully immersive production invites audience members to move freely through a surreal Victorian world, choosing where to go and what to see and hear. The production will run through August 1.

Ochre House Theater presents Cursed!

A collaboration between Ochre House Theater and The Dallas Flamenco Festival, Cursed! is a down-and-dirty musical about the Biblical prophet Enoch and the Watchers, angels sent by God to teach mankind the ways of life. The production is set in a small Shanty Town called Babylon, which is located off Cannery Row during the 1930s. Many local, as well as international, artists and musicians will perform and send audiences down the dark alleys and dives of Babylon. The production will run through August 1 at Eight Bells Alehouse.

Friday, July 23

Lindsey Stirling in concert

It's not often that a violinist becomes a huge star, but Lindsey Stirling has broken through because of the variety of music styles she plays, from classical to pop and rock to electronic dance music, and because of her energetic performances and videos. Each of her five albums, including 2019's Artemis, has charted at No. 1 on both the classical and dance album charts. She'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Me and Jezebel

On May 28, 1985, star-struck Elizabeth Fuller's dream came true when the legendary Bette Davis came to dinner at her Connecticut home. Four weeks later, as the hotel strike in New York dragged on, she was still there. This is an intimate, funny, and true story of a Hollywood legend coming face-to-face with her most ardent fan. The production will run through August 7 at Irving Arts Center.

Improv Addison presents Felipe Esparza

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor who's best known for his raw, real-life comedy that audiences everywhere can relate to. Known for his wild hair and his often-imitated phrase, “what’s up, fool?,” people are always surprised to find out that Felipe is also the same person referred to and imitated in several infamous onstage stories by fellow comedian Gabriel Iglesias. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.

Saturday, July 24

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer in concert

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will join forces for the appropriately-named The Hella Mega Tour, finally coming to Globe Life Field in Arlington after being delayed by the pandemic. Green Day is touring in support of their 2020 album, Father of All..., Fall Out Boy's latest album was 2019's Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two, and Weezer has released two albums in 2021, OK Human and Van Weezer.

Hyena's presents Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore tasted stardom in the 1990s thanks to his MTV show Totally Pauly, as well as starring roles in films like Jury Duty, In the Army Now, Bio-Dome, Encino Man, Son In Law, and A Goofy Movie. Apart from actively touring the country with his stand-up comedy, Shore is working on a documentary of his life that spans the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. He'll perform two shows at Hyena's Dallas.

Sunday, July 25

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris" closing day

Co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, "Cubism in Color" is the first U.S. exhibition in over 35 years dedicated to the Spanish artist Juan Gris. Through more than 40 paintings and collages that span all major periods of the artist’s evolving practice, the exhibition, closing on Sunday, reveals the transformation of Gris’ innovative style and principal motifs from 1912 until 1926.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals

The final two local matches of the 2021 Gold Cup tournament will both take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the first and second place teams from Groups B & C facing off. In the first game at 6 pm, Costa Rica will play Canada, and the nightcap at 8:30 pm will have the United States playing Jamaica. The winners of each match will advance to semifinal matches in Austin or Houston on July 29.