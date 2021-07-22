How to watch Biles, Chiles, and all the Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics action at home in Dallas

Gymnastics fans can Yurchenko double pike for joy: The Tokyo Olympic Games finally have landed.

The first Artistic Gymnastics event — Men's Qualifying — begins mere hours after Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. Then the women — starring G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, her Texas training mate Jordan Chiles, and the rest of top-ranked Team USA — start their quest for gold.

Thanks to modern technology, watching each and every Olympic Gymnastics event from Tokyo is both easy (so many options!) and complicated (that 14-hour time difference!) — but entirely possible.

Whether you're a digital streamer or a traditional TV watcher, know this first: NBC owns coverage. NBC and its affiliate channels and sites, such as NBCSN and Peacock, alone are broadcasting the Games.

You can stream competitions live and watch replays via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC Sports on the web or by downloading the apps to your SmartTV or digital device. (Most Tokyo Olympics programming will be free.)

You can also tune in to Olympic channels on Sling TV, YouTube TV, and access coverage with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Locally, all Gymnastics TV coverage will air on NBC 5.

Below is the daily schedule of Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics events, when to stream them live, and when to watch later as part of NBC's TV broadcast. All times are CDT.

(Note: For the initial Qualifying Rounds, Team USA will compete in Subdivision 3, but because we like to scope out the competition, we’re listing all teams here.)

Friday, July 23

Men's Qualifying (Team competition for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.)

Subdivision 1 - Mixed Group 1 (Romania, Croatia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Belarus, Ireland), Ukraine, Russian Olympic Committee, China, Mixed Group 3 (Netherlands, Israel, Cyprus, Egypt), Spain

Stream live: 8 pm

Watch later: NBC, Saturday, July 24, 1:45-5 pm and 7-10:30 pm

Saturday, July 24

Men's Qualifying

Subdivision 2 - Switzerland, Brazil, Great Britain, Mixed Group 6 (Hong Kong, Mexico, Armenia, Canada, Bulgaria, Nigeria, Greece), Japan, Mixed Group 4 (Vietnam, Australia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Albania, Cuba)

Stream live: 12:30 am

Watch later: NBC, 1:45-5 pm and 7-10:30 pm

Men's Qualifying

Subdivision 3 - United States, Germany, Chinese Taipei, Mixed Group 5 (Turkey, Italy, Philippines), Mixed Group 2 (France, Uzbekistan, Norway, Lithuania, Azerbaijan), South Korea

Stream live: 5:30 am

Watch later: NBC, 1:45-5 pm and 7-10:30 pm

Women's Qualifying (Team competition for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.)

Subdivision 1 - Italy, Mixed Group 3 (Ukraine, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, Cuba, Azerbaijan), Japan, Mixed Group 6 (Argentina, India, Singapore, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic)

Stream live: 8 pm

Watch later: NBC, Sunday, July 25, 6-8:30 pm

Women's Qualifying

Subdivision 2 - China, Great Britain, Mixed Group 7 (South Africa, Ireland, Austria, Sri Lanka), Russian Olympic Committee

Stream live: 9:50 pm

Watch later: NBC, Sunday, July 25, 6-8:30 pm

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Qualifying

Subdivision 3 - United States, Mixed Group 8 (Jamaica, Peru, Poland, Chile, Turkey), Netherlands, Mixed Group 1 (Australia, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia)

Stream live: 1:10 am

Watch later: NBC, Sunday, July 25, 6-8:30 pm

Women's Qualifying

Subdivision 4 - Canada, Mixed Group 4 (Israel, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Costa Rica, Malaysia), France, Spain

Stream live: 3:05 am

Watch later: NBC, Sunday, July 25, 6-8:30 pm

Women’s Qualifying

Subdivision 5 - Mixed Group 5 (South Korea, Norway, Mexico, Hungary), Germany, Mixed Group 2 (Egypt, Brazil, Sweden, Belarus), Belgium

Stream live: 6:20 am

Watch later: NBC, Sunday, July 25, 6-8:30 pm

Monday, July 26

Men's Team Final (Top eight teams from Qualifying Rounds; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 5 am

Watch later: NBC, 7-8:30 pm

Tuesday, July 27

Women's Team Final (Top eight teams from Qualifying Rounds; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 5:45 am

Watch later: NBC, 7-11 pm

Wednesday, July 28

Men's Individual All-Around Final (Top 24 gymnasts from Qualifying Rounds compete in the men's individual all-around final; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 5:15 am

Watch later: NBC, 7-10:30 pm

Thursday, July 29

Women's Individual All-Around Final (Top 24 gymnasts compete in the women's individual all-around final; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 5:50 am

Watch later: NBC, 7-10:30 pm

Sunday, August 1

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals (Men: Floor Exercise and Pommel Horse, Women: Vault and Uneven Bars; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 3 am

Watch later: NBC, 9:45 am-5 pm, 6-10:30 pm



Monday, August 2

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals (Men: Rings and Vault, Women: Floor Exercise; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 3 am

Watch later: NBC, 11 am-4 pm, 7-10:30 pm



Tuesday, August 3

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals (Men: Parallel Bars and High Bar, Women: Balance Beam; medals awarded.)

Stream live: 3 am

Watch later: NBC, 11am-4 pm, 7-10:30 pm

Sources: NBCOlympics.com, Today.com, Olympics.com