These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It'll be big names all the time this weekend around Dallas. Concert venues large and small will be busy all weekend long, welcoming up-and-coming singers, living legends, a rising DJ duo, a rock band that's graduated to elder statesmen status, and more. Oh, and you can also see one of the funniest people from the current cast of SNL.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, July 29

Improv Addison presents Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor is a featured cast member on Saturday Night Live. She made her television debut on America's Got Talent and does extensive voiceover acting on Fox’s Family Guy, Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, and Comedy Central’s Triptank. She will perform five times through Saturday at Improv Addison.

Friday, July 30

Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison in concert

There are lots of husband-and-wife duos who exemplify #CouplesGoals, but Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison belong near the top of any list. They have been married for over 20 years, raised four children together, and supported each other's careers, which have included four collaborative albums, including 2019's Beautiful Lie. They'll play at The Kessler.

Louis The Child in concert

DJ duo Louis The Child, consisting of Robby Hauldren and Frederic J. Kennett, are following in the tradition of The Chainsmokers, Chromeo, and others, combining their skills with the vocal talents of today's top singers to create some great music. After a series of EPs, they finally released their debut studio album, Here for Now, in 2020. They'll be joined at South Side Ballroom by K. Flay and Evan Giia.

Saturday, July 31

Parker McCollum in concert

Country singer and Texas native Parker McCollum has been a fixture on the local festival scene since releasing his debut album in 2015, but for his first headlining concert in Dallas, he's skipped over all the smaller venues and gone straight to Dos Equis Pavilion. He had a top 5 hit, "Pretty Heart," off his 2020 EP, Hollywood Gold, and this concert comes one day after the release of his third album, Gold Chain Cowboy.

Rodney Crowell in concert

The soon-to-be 71-year-old Rodney Crowell has been a mainstay in country music since his debut album in 1978. Since then, he's gone on to release 21 albums, including 2019's Texas, reaching his highest heights in 1988 and 1989, when all five singles off his album Diamonds and Dirt went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. He'll play at The Kessler.

3 Doors Down in concert

It's difficult to think of the rock band 3 Doors Down as elder statesmen in the industry, but since they're touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Better Life, here we are. After blasting off on the strength of their first song, "Kryptonite," the band has released five more studio albums and five EPs, including 2019's Acoustic Back Porch Jam. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Sunday, August 1

Jason Mraz in concert

Singer/songwriter Jason Mraz is one of those musicians who has maintained a good amount of popularity through the years despite never becoming a superstar. He's released seven albums in his career, including 2020's Look for the Good, with his biggest success coming between 2008 and 2012 thanks to hits like "I'm Yours," "Lucky," and "I Won't Give Up." He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.