Garth Brooks blazes into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

1. Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference. One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. These are the top five things he shared before ...

2. Concert review: Garth Brooks plays for real at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

3. Anonymous buyer scores infamous Dallas sailboat at a bargain price. An infamous Dallas sailboat that was put on auction due to bankruptcy has sold at what is surely a bargain price. The going price for one 42-foot sailboat with a 4-cylinder Westerbeke marine engine, V-Drive transmission, two masts, galley, bathroom, and two bedrooms (drumroll, please): $28,500, plus a 10 percent fee for the auction house.

4. Texas builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000. A Texas homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group, based in Buda, a suburb of Austin, has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months.

5. 2 Dallas hospitals earn healthy rankings in prestigious list of best in U.S. and Texas. A prestigious, annual national report has verified what Texans already know: The state boasts some of the best adult and children’s hospitals in the country. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, and two Dallas hospitals earned especially healthy rankings.