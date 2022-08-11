Eagles fly back into Dallas-Fort Worth with new Hotel California tour stop

Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25.

The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas, including two pre-pandemic dates on February 29 and March 1, 2020, and then two more on September 20 and 21, 2021 after a third 2020 date was postponed.

Other new dates announced include ones in St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; New Orleans, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama; and Kansas City, Missouri. The Fort Worth date will be the final date on the tour ... unless they decide to extend it again.

The concert will feature the band playing their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After an intermission, they'll return with an entire additional set of the band’s other greatest hits.

Hotel California, which came out in 1976, is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Eagles are currently made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, the latter two of which were added in the wake of the death of original member Glenn Frey in 2016. Speaking of Gill, he's playing a solo show at Billy Bob's Texas on August 13.

Tickets for the Fort Worth concert go on sale on Friday, August 19 at 10 am through Ticketmaster. Presales are available starting Thursday, August 18 at 10 am, and limited number of VIP packages will be available beginning August 19.