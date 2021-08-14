Death of Dallas restaurant executive leads this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. President of Uncle Julio's found dead at downtown Dallas hotel. Harper Caron, who was president of the Dallas-based Uncle Julio's Tex-Mex chain, died in a downtown Dallas hotel; he was 45. Police officers were called to the Statler Dallas on Saturday August 7 where they found Caron at about 5 am. As of press time, the cause of death had not been determined.

2. 4 charming Hill Country spots named among Texas' best small towns by Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure magazine has given its seal of approval to four Hill Country communities as being among eight of the best small towns in Texas. In a list published July 28, the magazine lauds Bandera, Dripping Springs, Johnson City, and Wimberley, offering vignettes of the Hill Country towns.

3. Adult mini-golf concept with celebrity ties makes debut in Dallas. Dallas-based Drive Shack is debuting a new golf experience, with the first location opening in the Dallas area: Called Puttery, it's a social entertainment mini-golf experience aimed at adults, opening at Grandscape in The Colony in late August.

4. Acclaimed Dallas sweet shop decamps after decimating Range Rover crash. An acclaimed Oak Cliff bakery has been uprooted: Rush Patisserie which has been baking impeccable croissants, tarts, cakes, and pastries in the Bishop Arts neighborhood since 2009, has closed its operation at 120 Eldorado Ave., in the same building as Spiral Diner. The closure was prompted by a freak accident in early May that decimated the shop.

5. 9 best bartenders in Dallas put real craft into cocktails and service. It's time to toast the folks behind the bar, as part of CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas food and drink. The 2021 nominees are a spectacularly diverse group, ranging from newcomers to veterans, doing their craft everywhere from hotel bars in the midcities to cozy neighborhood lounges.