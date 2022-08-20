Storied Casa Linda home for sale tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas. An East Dallas-famous house near Casa Linda Plaza is on the market. Located at 1425 N. Buckner Blvd., it's a landmark estate sitting on 4.18 acres in the heart of Casa Linda Estates that went on the market in April. It's a grand old home built in 1925 or 1928, depending on who you ask, that's become a point of obsession for many East Dallas residents.

2. Hutsell mansion for sale in Dallas' Lakewood has beautiful vintage bathrooms. A famous and beautifully restored house in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood is back on the market. Located at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., it's a classic Spanish eclectic design by architect Clifford Hutsell, that was only recently sold in 2021, and is now available for $1,649,000.

3. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries. The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now.

4. Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Dallas. The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: They're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor.

5. Antoine's Foods, one of Dallas' oldest sandwich shops, has closed. A longtime Dallas sandwich shop has closed: Antoine's Foods, which had been doing good quality sandwiches on Harry Hines Boulevard for 42 years, served its final po'boy last weekend. Their last day in business was Saturday, August 13.