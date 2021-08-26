These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Music will be the order of the weekend in and around Dallas. There will be five great concerts to attend, ranging from country music royalty new and old to a rising blues/rock star. You can also see two fantastic comedians, shop for a good cause, partake in food and wine in a classical music venue, or get one final glimpse at a unique art exhibition.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, August 26

Marty Stuart in concert

Country music legend Marty Stuart has been releasing albums for over 40 years, but it wasn't until the late 1980s and early '90s that he hit his heights thanks to hits like "Hillbilly Rock," "Little Things," "Tempted," "Burn Me Down," and "This One's Gonna Hurt You." He hasn't been as prolific in the 2000s, but he just released his first new album in nine years, Songs I Sing in the Dark. He'll play at The Kessler on both Thursday and Friday.

Improv Arlington presents Mark Normand

Through his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery, Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about comedians on the scene. He most recently self-released a one-hour special, Out To Lunch, on YouTube. A veteran of the late night shows, Normand also has his own podcast, Tuesdays with Stories. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Improv Arlington.

Dwell with Dignity presents Thrift Studio

Dallas-based nonprofit Dwell with Dignity will present its annual fundraiser and month-long pop-up store, Thrift Studio. Thrift Studio, taking place through September 25, features donated, high-end furniture, housewares, and accessories sold at significant discounts, with 100 percent of sales benefitting DwD’s mission. Shoppers will find vignettes created by leading designers, showrooms, and retailers, showcasing donated home decor items.

Friday, August 27

The Dallas Symphony Wine & Food Festival

Instead of classical music, the Dallas Symphony will serve up its inaugural Wine & Food Festival this weekend. The event, taking place through Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, will feature wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, locally distilled spirits, plus some favorite tastes and small plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants. For the exact listing of activities, visit the event website.

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is as relatable a celebrity as you'll ever find. His popularity has stemmed from bits involving his struggles as the father of five kids, marriage in general, and his love/hate relationship with Hot Pockets. His latest special, The Pale Tourist, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020. He'll bring his stand-up tour to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Saturday, August 28

Luke Bryan in concert

The only thing that could keep country singer Luke Bryan away from the Dallas-Fort Worth area was the pandemic. Bryan is as consistent a performer as they come, appearing somewhere in the area every year — except last year — since at least 2012. He'll be back at Dos Equis Pavilion to play in support of his 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. He'll be joined by opening acts Dylan Scott and Runaway June.

Jonathan Tyler in concert with Jeremy Pinnell

Jonathan Tyler is a Dallas-based musician who has received national attention, opening for major acts like Erykah Badu, Leon Russell, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes, Kool and the Gang, and more. Tyler and his band, the Northern Lights, have released three studio albums in their career, including 2015's Holy Smokes. He'll perform at The Kessler, with Jeremy Pinnell as the opening act.

Sunday, August 29

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Curbed Vanity: A Contemporary Foil by Chris Schanck" closing day

Sunday will be the final day to view "Curbed Vanity: A Contemporary Foil by Chris Schanck" at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas native's first museum commission and solo museum presentation. Schanck created a contemporary work inspired by the late-19th century Martelé dressing table in the DMA’s collection. Made of found objects from the immediate neighborhood of the artist’s Detroit studio, Schanck’s dressing table is coated in resin and aluminum foil, a reference to the Dallas aluminum factory where, along with his father, Schanck worked when he was young. The two dressing tables are presented together to form a conversation about craftsmanship, material, and the vanity that drives them.

Turtle Creek Chorale presents Songs of Strength and Survival

The healing power of live music, and especially choral music, is something that was absent as we made our way through the trials of a global pandemic over this last year. Turtle Creek Chorale will present a small ensemble concert at Cathedral of Hope Dallas designed to remind the audience how powerful, intimate, and up close choral music can be. It will include a selection of songs designed to inspire and spark a flame of strength in all of us.

Gary Clark Jr. in concert

If it weren't for that pesky pandemic, Austin native Gary Clark Jr., who's known for blending blues, rock and soul music with hip hop, would have had a lot to celebrate this past year. His third album, 2019's This Land, was his most successful one yet, earning him four Grammy nominations and three wins for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song. He'll play nightly through Tuesday, now at House of Blues Dallas after a venue change from The HiFi Dallas.