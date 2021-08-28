Frisco's red-hot housing market tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Fast-growing Dallas neighbor takes title as No. 1 U.S. housing market, report says. At least by one measure, the Dallas-area housing market is 100-degrees-in-the-summer hot. A study released August 24 by personal finance website WalletHub ranks four North Texas cities among the 10 most attractive real estate markets in the U.S. Frisco grabs the No. 1 spot, with McKinney at No. 4, Denton at No. 5, and Allen at No. 6.

2. Dallas Police Department releases video of arrest of Allen West's wife. On August 20, the Dallas Police Department released video footage of the high-profile arrest of Angela West, wife of Allen West, who's running for governor of Texas. Angela West was arrested on August 20 for suspicion of DWI after she was observed driving erratically with her grandson in the car. Following her arrest, Allen West went on the offensive, accusing the Dallas Police Department of making a false arrest.

3. Bravo cuts off Real Housewives of Dallas' 'Jesus juice' after 5 overserved seasons. The Real Housewives of Dallas are cordially uninvited back to the party. Bravo has switched off the show after five seasons. By the final season — filmed and aired amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, racial reckonings, and deeply divided political landscape — the show had gone off the rails in ways it couldn’t really recover from.

4. Mi Cocina moving out of West Village in Uptown Dallas after 20 years. The Uptown Dallas location of Mi Cocina is leaving its location in the West Village after nearly 20 years, and will inch down the street to another location nearby. The Tex-Mex staple, which first opened at West Village in 2002, is moving down the road to 3232 McKinney Ave. AKA where Del Frisco's Grille is currently located.

5. Major Texas airport lands honor as best and cleanest in the U.S. Travel can be tenuous of late, and choosing a good airport for a layover or plane change can be more important than ever. Both airports in one major Texas city have just landed high honors on a prestigious global ranking. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is the No.1 airport in the U.S., according to the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards.