Magnetic Dallas suburb pulls top spot in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022. Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.

2. Vintage trolley from old Dallas Spaghetti Warehouse has new (temporary) home. A vintage Dallas streetcar has found a temporary new home: The trolley, once tucked inside the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End, will find a safe and secure berth at Orr Reed Architectural Co., a salvage store, which will provide temporary quarters while the vehicle gets renovated in preparation for its final home.

3. Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says. Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status.

4. Dallas chef to open restaurant in Rapscallion space on Greenville Ave. There's a new chef-owned restaurant opening on Dallas' Lower Greenville area: Called Quarter Acre, it's from Toby Archibald (Georgie by Curtis Stone, Bullion), and is going into the former Rapscallion space at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110.

5. Rare loft in Dallas' Cedars District on market for first time since 1993. There's a rare loft for sale in Dallas' Cedars District, situated a mere five blocks from Dallas City Hall. It's located at 1311 S. Akard St., just south of I-30, and is on the market for the first time since 1993. It's listed by Admora Partners for $1,399,000.