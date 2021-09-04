Beloved Irish pub taps out in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas' beloved Irish bar Trinity Hall Pub at Mockingbird Station closes. One of Dallas' classic Irish pubs has closed: Trinity Hall Pub, which had been at Mockingbird Station for 20 years, closed its doors.

2. Texas’ largest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas. Already causing quite the tropical storm since its opening, Lagoonfest Texas is stirring up a frenzy on social media with a cool new water experience. The wildly popular beachy attraction, located in Texas City near Galveston on the Texas coast, has just introduced floating cabanas — dubbed “aquabanas” — designed to marry the thrill of water with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana.

3. Detroit-style pizzeria debuts in East Dallas with ice cream speakeasy inside. A Dallas ghost kitchen has become a permanent restaurant: Thunderbird Pies, the Detroit-style pizza concept from Cane Rosso founder Jay Jerrier, has opened a real-deal brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Dallas at 7328 Gaston Ave. #110, across from the White Rock Lake spillway.

4. Taco Diner closes in West Village and more buzzy Dallas restaurant news. In this roundup of Dallas restaurant news, there are big closures, big renovations, big new menus, and a new cheesecake. Two institutions are introducing brand new bar programs, and two high-profile concepts have made new hires. Last but not least, there is a new drink from Starbucks. When all else fails, there is always Starbucks.

5. This Dallas neighbor scores spot among top family-friendly suburbs in U.S. Coppell is on the map as a great place to live. Niche.com already ranks the Dallas neighbor as the top suburb in Texas. Now, Realtor.com has put Coppell toward the top of its new list of the best family-friendly suburbs in the U.S.