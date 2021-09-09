These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend around Dallas is absolutely overflowing with big-name singers and local theater. There are no fewer than five concerts featuring well-known singers taking place on either Friday or Saturday, and five local theater companies will debut new productions, including two from Dallas Theater Center. Add in an arts festival, a horror convention, and a 9/11 remembrance concert, and this weekend is stuffed to the gills.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, September 9

Dallas Theater Center opening productions

Dallas Theater Center is opening its new season with two new productions, Cake Ladies and Tiny Beautiful Things, which will run in repertory at Wyly Theatre. Cake Ladies is a world premiere comedy from playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton about two women — the titular cake ladies — who come to the aid of their community playhouse when COVID-19 shuts down a production of Angels in America. In Tiny Beautiful Things, Sugar, an online advice columnist, uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. The productions will alternate showings through October 17.

The Firehouse Theatre presents Bright Star Concert Version

Bright Star returns to the Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch as a concert production. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. The production will run through September 26.

The Classics Theatre Project presents The Imaginary Invalid

The 17th century French dramatist Molière is widely heralded as one of history's greatest comedy writers, and there is no shortage of quick wit, over-the-top characters, physical humor, or zany situations in The Imaginary Invalid. Argan, a miserly hypochondriac, plans for his daughter to marry the son of a doctor to have one nearby at all times and at a discount. She has her own plans to marry another man she truly loves, while her stepmother plans to have her sent to a convent. The entire household gets embroiled in madcap schemes in the three-act comedy, which will run at The Core Theatre in Richardson through September 25.

Shakespeare Dallas presents Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare Dallas will present its outdoor production of Romeo and Juliet, one of Shakespeare's most popular plays. Romeo and Juliet is the iconic tragedy written early in his career by William Shakespeare about two young, star-crossed lovers whose deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic, including beer or wine for those 21 and up, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. The production will run through October 16 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

Friday, September 10

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, celebrating its 26th anniversary, features over 200 juried fine artists from throughout the nation displaying and selling their original works. It also features entertainment from over 100 “original only” performers on four outdoor concert stages and on several street corners. The event, stretching over six city blocks on Main Street in Deep Ellum, from Malcolm X Boulevard to Exposition Avenue, will run through Sunday.

Texas Frightmare Weekend

The annual Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties, and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. Celebrity guests will include Malcolm McDowell, Jackie Earle Haley, Freddie Prinze Jr., Corey Taylor, cast and crew from 1990's Night of the Living Dead, and more. The event will take place through Sunday at Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Bad Seed

Christine Penmark seems to have it all: a lovely home, a loving husband, and the most perfect daughter in the world. But since childhood, Christine has suffered from a terrible, recurring nightmare. She becomes alarmed when one of her daughter’s classmates drowns mysteriously at a picnic. As the details from the tragic event start to come to light, Christine questions whether her daughter is as innocent as she seems ... and only her father knows the truth about her nightmare. The production will run through September 25 at Irving Arts Center.

Jason Aldean in concert

You can't get any bigger than Jason Aldean in country music. His past six albums, including 2019's 9, have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, and either No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. He's also a three-time winner of Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards, and he was given the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 ACM Awards. He'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Saturday, September 11

Leon Bridges in concert

There's nothing better than seeing a hometown singer make it big, and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges has been getting bigger every year since his debut album, Coming Home, in 2015. Both Coming Home and his follow-up, Good Thing, were nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammys, and he won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019. Now he's back with his recently-released third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which he'll play in support of at South Side Ballroom.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents September 11 Remembrance Concert

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will join the nation in reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the day that changed our lives forever. They will take time to remember those we lost and celebrate the resiliency of the country and the American spirit. Proceeds from the event, taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center, will benefit Carry the Load, a Dallas-based non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Harry Styles in concert with Jenny Lewis

For the past decade, it's been non-stop success for Harry Styles. For most of that time, he was a member of the biggest boy band of the 21st century, One Direction, notching four No. 1 albums and one No. 2 album in five years. Now as a solo artist, he's had equal success, scoring a No. 1 album with 2017's self-titled album and No. 2 with 2019's Fine Line. He'll play at American Airlines Center with special guest Jenny Lewis.

Pitbull in concert with Iggy Azalea

The rapper Pitbull is one of the hardest working entertainers around, having released 11 albums since his debut in 2004, a nearly unprecedented pace in this day and age in the music business. His latest album was 2019's Libertad 584, and if it weren't for the pandemic, he'd probably have released another album by now. He'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion with special guest Iggy Azalea.

Coppell Arts Council presents Kristen Chenoweth: For the Girls

As part of the Takeoff Arts & Music Festival, the Coppell Arts Council will present Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, a musical revue-style concert which celebrates the music of some iconic female entertainers. Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress who's starred in Wicked and You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, among others. Only 400 tickets will be sold for this special concert at Coppell Arts Center.