Oscar hopeful among first films announced for Dallas International Film Festival

Dallas Film has revealed the first 16 films for the 16th Dallas International Film Festival, which will take place October 14-20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other locations.

Among the notable films in the first batch are Armageddon Time, an Oscar hopeful directed by James Gray and starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong; Call Jane, a timely film starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver about a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy who lives at a time in America when she cannot get a legal abortion; and Hargrove, a documentary executive produced by Erykah Badu about Jazz trumpet legend Roy Hargrove.

According to a release, in addition to Alamo Drafthouse Cedars, other screenings and events will also be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Texas Theatre, the South Dallas Cultural Center, and 4DWN Skate Park.

“This is a proper return to our full festival with more than 80 films from every genre for North Texas moviegoers,” said Scott Eustace, Chairman of the Board of Dallas Film, in a statement. “As he has since the inception of DIFF, our amazing artistic director James Faust has curated a powerful line-up of films and screenings that not only celebrate the artform and artists, but also the Metroplex and Texas.”

The first 16 films announced include 10 documentaries and six narrative feature films. The documentaries will tackle subjects ranging from the true nature of kindness in A Case for Kindness, featuring Ben Affleck, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Norman Lear; to the current state of American farming in Greener Pastures; to the fight against Native American mascoting in Imagining the Indian.

The full list of the 16 films announced can be found on the Dallas International Film Festival website. Festival passes are now on sale; individual tickets go on sale on September 21.