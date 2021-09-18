Sparkling new lagoon community surfs into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. One of Dallas' best suburbs will be home to the newest surfy lagoon. A new residential project is in the works and it's coming with what has become the new must-have: a lagoon. Called Bellagio Lagoon, it's a development that Megatel Homes LLC plans to build in Forney.

2. Friends pop-up experience pivots into Plano for multi-month run. Fans of the TV show Friends will be able to get up close and personal with re-creations of different sets when "The Friends Experience" comes to The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano starting November 4. The two-story enhanced experience is an interactive space that features 12 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations, including the iconic Friends fountain and Central Perk with the legendary orange couch.

3. One of Dallas' most visually stunning dessert shops is closing. One of the most visually stunning and internet-savvy dessert shops in town is closing: Sweet Daze Dessert Bar, known for its mastery of dessert trends such as black ice cream and trippy unicorn-colored treats, will be closing their storefront on the weekend of September 18-19.

4. World War II air show returns to the skies over Dallas with Pearl Harbor re-enactment. The Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, one of the area’s largest airshows, will return after a one-year break due to the pandemic, taking place October 29-31 at Dallas Executive Airport. The annual interactive event, presented by the Commemorative Air Force, features flying demonstrations, battle re-enactments, veteran appearances, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more.

5. Master list of all the Dallas restaurant openings coming in fall 2021. While Texas and the world around us wades through the best ways to deal with the pandemic, Dallas restaurants are a beacon, optimistically pushing through with openings and a sense of hope for the future. Here's our list of restaurant openings for fall 2021 and beyond.