2 Dallas high schools go to the head of the class in this week's most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 2 prestigious Dallas high schools make the grade as best in Texas for 2021. Two Dallas schools are at the top of their class among public and private high schools in Texas. New rankings from education website Niche put Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at No. 1 among public high schools in the state and St. Mark’s School of Texas at No. 1 among private high schools in the state.

2. These Dallas restaurants all serve Hawaii's trendy frozen Dole Whip. Dallas has enjoyed a Hawaiian food wave in the past few years, starting with the poke trend in 2018 and more recently with Hawaiian-themed restaurants that specialize in the comforting "plate lunch" with rice and meat. All of this Hawaiian infusion brings us a sweet fringe benefit: the frozen treat commonly known as Dole Whip.

3. Nature-filled Dallas suburb flourishes as Money’s No. 4 best place to live in 2021. The Dallas suburb of Flower Mound is enjoying a blossoming reputation. Money magazine awards Flower Mound the No. 4 spot on its new list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. Just one other DFW community appears on the list: No. 19 Frisco.

4. '50s house for sale in southern Dallas has outrageous surprises inside. There's a '50s house for sale in far south Dallas with all kinds of over-the-top action inside. The house is at 5125 Mystic Tr., down I-35 near the intersection of Loop 12. From the facade, it looks like any other perfect vintage home from the '50s/'60s: pristine unpainted brick with diamond-patterned metal treatments on the windows and at the entry that are prototypical of the period.

5. Dallas police seek suspect ID in bank account fraud against elderly lady. The Dallas Police Department has been seeking help in identifying a person of interest in the exploitation of an elderly person. The crime took place on August 18 at about 12:30 pm, when the person of interest went to 5981 Arapaho Rd. and obtained $13,500 in cash from an elderly woman who was the victim of a bank account fraud scam.